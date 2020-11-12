Palatin_Technologies_Logo.jpg
By Palatin Technologies, Inc.

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its first quarter, fiscal year 2021 operating results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q1 Fiscal Year 2021 Results Press Release                         

11/17/2020 at 7:30 a.m. ET



Q1 Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call-Live                           

11/17/2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

US/Canada Dial-In Number:                                                 

1-800-353-6461

International Dial-In Number:                                               

1-334-323-0501

Conference ID:                                                                    

3383273



Q1 Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call-Replay                   

11/17/2020-11/24/2020

US/Canada Dial-In Number:                                             

1-888-203-1112

International Dial-In Number:                                           

1-719-457-0820

Replay Passcode:                                                           

3383273



Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access                       

http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

About Palatin Technologies, Inc.
Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information, please visit http://www.palatin.com.

