LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC, a consulting and advisory firm focused on M&A and the private equity investment cycle, is pleased to announce the promotion earlier this year of Chris Felderman to the position of Managing Director and Head of Financial Due Diligence. Mr. Felderman leads financial due diligence services at Palm Tree and works with the senior leadership team on overall firm growth. He offices out of the Chicago location of Palm Tree.
"After more than two years at Palm Tree, I have grown to appreciate the culture of this firm and its relationships with our clients," said Mr. Felderman. "I look forward to building on that culture while cultivating new relationships and expanding the firm's presence in Chicago and the Upper Midwest."
Mr. Felderman joined Palm Tree in 2018 as a Principal and has more than 15 years of financial advisory experience including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, and spin-off projects for both private equity and corporate clients. Mr. Felderman previously held transaction advisory roles for PwC and EY, after which he founded his own consulting firm focused on financial due diligence.
"Palm Tree teams have hands-on experience in transactions, transitions, and transformations of assets," said Pardis Nasseri, President of Palm Tree LLC. "Our success in advising private equity clients is based on the expertise of our teams, and Chris' past experience as a business owner and consultant with two of the Big 4 fits right in with our strategy and strengthens our offering to clients."
Mr. Felderman received a BBA in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy degree from Henry B. Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa. He successfully completed the both the uniform CPA exam as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) program.
"I look forward to furthering the firm's track record of delivering dependable, high-quality M&A advisory services," said Mr. Felderman. "Our clients rely on us and our outcomes help them to create value."
About Palm Tree LLC
Palm Tree is an M&A consulting and advisory firm focused on transactions, transitions, and transformations. It was born out of private equity and purpose-built to provide custom solutions in complex situations, such as carve-outs and challenging integrations. Trusted through the entire M&A process, Palm Tree gives its private equity and corporate clients clarity to anticipate, act, and respond decisively to M&A opportunities. Its outcomes reduce deal friction, increase business performance, and create value.
Founded in 2010, Palm Tree has offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. It has worked on over 140 deals across 4 continents with aggregate transaction values of more than $24B.
