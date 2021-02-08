NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 5 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren and Morris. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 5 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow develops from west to east between about 4 AM and 6 AM Tuesday and continues through the morning, then tapers off during Tuesday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&