INDIANAPOLIS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Trucks is excited to announce that its dealership operations in Louisville will be expanding with the opening of a new full-service dealership in Southern Indiana. The new dealership, Kenworth of Sellersburg, will be located at 1503 Avco Blvd. Sellersburg, Ind. 47172 with initial hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. The store is tentatively scheduled to open on Monday, May 18, 2020 with limited services in line with Palmer Trucks' social distancing and precautionary guidelines. The store is tentatively scheduled to offer full services on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Located conveniently across the river from Louisville, customers will now be able to access Palmer Trucks' parts inventory and world-class service with greater accessibility. The facility is located conveniently west of Exit 7 on I-65 near TRP of Sellersburg, which Palmer Trucks opened in 2019. Kentucky General Manager John Yehl comments, "Palmer Trucks is excited to open its eleventh full-service dealership. This new location will allow us to better serve our customers and the trucking industry."
Palmer Trucks has experienced record growth the past several years; now with 11 full-service locations, a leasing division, a fabrication shop and TRP parts stores in Indianapolis, Northern Kentucky and Sellersburg, Ind.
Palmer Trucks Chief Operating Officer Tom Kapitan adds, "We are excited about the opportunity to serve our customers with safety as a top priority. Especially during the COVID-19 situation, we strive to foster a safe environment for all. While we look forward to welcoming customers to an opening celebration once it is safe to do so, we will be providing our world-class service with safety and existing precautions top-of-mind."
Customers are encouraged to contact Kenworth of Sellersburg at (812) 248 2314 or through palmertrucks.com, so that team members can anticipate and safely meet their parts and service needs.
About Palmer Trucks, Inc. – Palmer Trucks, Inc. is the regional leader in the sale, lease, rental, fabrication, repair and finance of Kenworth ® - The World's Best ® medium and heavy-duty trucks. Founded in Indianapolis during July of 1965 by Eldon Palmer, the company has since expanded as a third-generation company throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with more than 650 team members and a network of 11 dealerships. The company is an A+ -accredited-member of the Better Business Bureau.
Media Contact:
Cameron Nichols
Marketing Manager
marketing@palmertrucks.com