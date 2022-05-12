BUENOS AIRES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2022.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, and it is expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates Transener, TGS and Refinor report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of March 31, 2022, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter1

28% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$412 million2 in the first quarter 2022 ('Q1 22'), explained by higher gas volumes and prices, petrochemical products prices and legacy energy sales, partially offset by the Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') maturity at Loma De La Lata Thermal Power Plant ('CTLL')'s steam turbine ('ST').

Pampa's main operational KPIs

Q1 22

Q1 21

Variation

Power

Generation (GWh)

4,892

4,443

+10%



Gross margin (US$/MWh)

28.9

30.0

-4%











Hydrocarbon

Production (k boe/day)

57.5

43.8

+32%



Gas over total production

91%

90%

+1%



Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

3.5

2.8

+27%



Average oil price (US$/bbl)

69.0

55.4

+25%











Petrochemicals

Volume sold (k ton)

91

98

-7%



Average price (US$/ton)

1,382

1,052

+31%

Excellent operating performance, led by hydrocarbon exports and higher thermal generation, above national growth, despite seasonality.

11% year-on-year increase in the adjusted EBITDA3, recording US$226 million in Q1 22, explained by increases of US$23 million in oil and gas, US$6 million in power generation and US$5 million in holding and others, offset by a decrease of US$12 million in petrochemicals.

Pampa recorded a consolidated profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$99 million, US$66 million higher than the first quarter 2021 ('Q1 21'), mainly due to better operating margin in oil and gas, and lower losses from the holding of financial securities.

Consolidated net debt decreased to US$845 million.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, in millions) 

Figures in million



As of 3.31.2022



As of 12.31.2021



AR$

US$ FX 111.01



AR$

US$ FX 102.72

ASSETS













Property, plant and equipment



186,940

1,684



170,390

1,659

Intangible assets



4,262

38



3,956

39

Right-of-use assets



1,107

10



1,231

12

Deferred tax asset



15,477

139



8,675

84

Investments in joint ventures and associates



92,220

831



79,500

774

Financial assets at amortized cost



11,700

105



10,821

105

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss



3,239

29



2,998

29

Other assets



64

1



61

1

Trade and other receivables



3,203

29



3,379

33

Total non-current assets



318,212

2,867



281,011

2,736

Inventories



19,973

180



15,888

155

Financial assets at amortized cost



580

5



537

5

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss



52,192

470



47,026

458

Derivative financial instruments



126

1



16

0

Trade and other receivables



45,082

406



40,892

398

Cash and cash equivalents



14,624

132



11,283

110

Total current assets



132,577

1,194



115,642

1,126

Total assets



450,789

4,061



396,653

3,861















EQUITY













Equity attributable to owners of the company



213,213

1,921



183,431

1,786

Non-controlling interest



811

7



609

6

Total equity



214,024

1,928



184,040

1,792















LIABILITIES













Investments in joint ventures



385

3



386

4

Provisions



15,622

141



14,444

141

Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities



19,685

177



19,287

188

Defined benefit plans



2,822

25



2,419

24

Borrowings



153,448

1,382



139,630

1,359

Other payables



2,177

20



1,340

13

Total non-current liabilities



194,139

1,749



177,506

1,728

Provisions



599

5



560

5

Income tax liabilities



7,589

68



2,098

20

Taxes payables



2,831

26



2,314

23

Defined benefit plans



472

4



515

5

Salaries and social security payable 



1,983

18



2,876

28

Derivative financial instruments



-

-



18

0

Borrowings



7,746

70



8,165

79

Trade and other payables



21,406

193



18,561

181

Total current liabilities



42,626

384



35,107

342

Total liabilities



236,765

2,133



212,613

2,070















Total liabilities and equity



450,789

4,061



396,653

3,861

Consolidated income statement

(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2022 and 2021, in millions)





First quarter

Figures in million



2022



2021





AR$

US$



AR$

US$

Sales revenue



44,011

412



28,635

321

Cost of sales



(26,387)

(248)



(16,353)

(185)















Gross profit



17,624

164



12,282

136















Selling expenses



(1,920)

(19)



(542)

(7)

Administrative expenses



(3,529)

(32)



(2,016)

(23)

Exploration expenses



(8)

-



(7)

-

Other operating income



1,300

11



976

11

Other operating expenses



(1,668)

(15)



(3,050)

(33)

Impairment of financial assets



(127)

(1)



(103)

(1)

Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories



(9)

-



-

-

Results for part. in joint businesses and associates



2,682

25



2,226

26















Operating income



14,345

133



9,766

109















Financial income



246

3



165

2

Financial costs



(4,195)

(39)



(3,986)

(45)

Other financial results



(289)

(2)



(2,061)

(24)

Financial results, net



(4,238)

(38)



(5,882)

(67)















Profit before tax



10,107

95



3,884

42















Income tax



347

5



(715)

(8)















Net income for continuing operations



10,454

100



3,169

34















Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



-

-



525

5















Net income (loss) for the period



10,454

100



3,694

39

Attributable to the owners of the Company



10,304

99



3,152

33

Continuing operations



10,304

99



3,150

34

Discontinued operations



-

-



2

(1)

Attributable to the non-controlling interests



150

1



542

6















Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders



7.45

0.07



2.21

0.02

From continuing operations



7.45

0.07



2.21

0.02

From discontinued operations



-

-



0.001

(0.001)















Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders



186.18

1.79



55.29

0.58

From continuing operations



186.18

1.79



55.25

0.60

From discontinued operations



-

-



0.04

(0.02)















Average outstanding common shares



1,383.6





1,425.3



Outstanding common shares by the end of period



1,383.6





1,410.5

















For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 22 results on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa1Q22VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

2 It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$139 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

