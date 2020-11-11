BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2020.
As from January 1, 2019, the Company adopted US$ as functional currency for the reporting of its financial information. The presentation of this information in AR$ is converted at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX').
However, Edenor (electricity distribution), OldelVal (oil and gas), Transener, TGS and Refinor (holding and others) continue recording their operations in local currency. Thus, the 2020 figures are adjusted by inflation as of September 30, 2020 (9M20: 10.0% and Q3 20: 3.7%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 76.18. Moreover, the 2019 figures are adjusted by inflation as of September 30, 2019 (9M19: 15.9% and Q3 19: 5.9%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 57.59[1].
Main highlights from the 9M20 results
Consolidated net revenues of US$1,651 million[2], 23% lower than the US$2,137 million recorded in 9M19, mainly due to tariff freeze in the regulated businesses, lower gas sales for own power generation, fall on prices and volumes of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals products, and lower remuneration for spot energy, partially offset by the commissioning of new power generation units priced under PPA.
- Power Generation of 12,069 GWh from 15 power plants[3]
- Electricity sales of 15,427 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
- Production of 45.5 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons
- Sales of 230 thousand tons of petrochemical products
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA[4] of US$583 million, 20% lower than the US$731 million in 9M19, due to decreases of 55% in electricity distribution and 53% in oil and gas, partially offset by increases of 7% in petrochemicals, 4% in power generation and 1% in holding and others.
Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$96 million, 86% lower than the US$683 million profit achieved in 9M19, mainly due to the one-off non-cash profit from the settlement of Edenor's regulatory liabilities in 9M19, in addition to lower operating margin, lesser RECPAM recorded due to the lower passive net monetary position allocated to the electricity distribution segment, plus impairment of accrued assets and an income tax charge in 9M20.
Main highlights from the Q3 20 results[5]
Consolidated net revenues of US$592 million, 2% higher than the US$581 million recorded in Q3 19, mainly due to the commissioning of the new combined cycle gas turbine Genelba Plus and the strong devaluation in Q3 19 which implied a dilution of sales in Edenor, partially offset by reductions on fuel sales for own thermal power dispatch, lower prices and volumes of hydrocarbons sold, and lower prices and dispatch at spot energy.
- Power Generation of 4,000 GWh from 15 power plants
- Electricity sales of 5,434 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
- Production of 46.8 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons
- Sales of 90 thousand tons of petrochemical products
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of US$234 million, 3% lower than the US$242 million in Q3 19, due to decreases of 38% in electricity distribution and 31% in oil and gas, partially offset by increases of US$19 million in holding and others, US$4 million in petrochemicals and US$1 million in power generation.
Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$78 million, 33% lower than the US$116 million gain recorded in Q3 19, mainly explained by the financial effect from the Agreement for the Regularization and Settlement of Receivables with the WEM executed in Q3 19 and lower operating margin in oil and gas, partially offset by higher profit in our equity income.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 9.30.2020
As of 12.31.2019
AR$
US$ FX 76.18
AR$
US$ FX 59.89
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
256,828
3,371
210,056
3,507
Intangible assets
10,494
138
9,068
151
Right-of-use assets
1,092
14
930
16
Deferred tax assets
8,142
107
1,702
28
Investments in joint ventures and associates
41,801
549
30,638
512
Financial assets at amortized cost
7,624
100
1,048
17
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
853
11
671
11
Other assets
53
1
45
1
Trade and other receivables
4,497
59
4,711
79
Total non-current assets
331,384
4,350
258,869
4,322
Inventories
10,244
134
9,175
153
Financial assets at amortized cost
2,759
36
3,224
54
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
11,170
147
21,867
365
Derivative financial instruments
-
-
214
4
Trade and other receivables
42,188
554
33,583
561
Cash and cash equivalents
24,625
323
13,496
225
Total current assets
90,986
1,194
81,559
1,362
Total assets
422,370
5,544
340,428
5,684
EQUITY
Total equity
178,771
2,347
144,262
2,409
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures and associates
184
2
265
4
Provisions
10,767
141
8,703
145
Income tax liabilities
8,776
115
590
10
Deferred revenue
1,487
20
270
5
Taxes payables
128
2
263
4
Deferred tax liabilities
26,751
351
22,068
368
Defined benefit plans
2,395
31
1,606
27
Salaries and social security payable
340
4
241
4
Borrowings
110,582
1,452
105,629
1,764
Trade and other payables
7,471
98
5,419
90
Total non-current liabilities
168,881
2,217
145,054
2,422
Provisions
1,639
22
1,206
20
Deferred revenue
32
0
5
0
Income tax liabilities
1,405
18
3,154
53
Taxes payables
4,595
60
4,316
72
Defined benefit plans
243
3
230
4
Salaries and social security payable
3,714
49
3,834
64
Derivative financial instruments
22
0
204
3
Borrowings
20,612
271
10,974
183
Trade and other payables
42,456
557
27,189
454
Total current liabilities
74,718
981
51,112
853
Total liabilities
243,599
3,198
196,166
3,275
Total liabilities and equity
422,370
5,544
340,428
5,684
Consolidated Income Statement
(For the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2020 and 2019, in millions)
Nine-month period
Third quarter
Figures in million
2020
2019
2020
2019
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
119,493
1,651
110,198
2,137
47,705
592
44,606
581
Cost of sales
(87,675)
(1,208)
(77,931)
(1,484)
(33,549)
(410)
(31,061)
(372)
Gross profit
31,818
443
32,267
653
14,156
182
13,545
209
Selling expenses
(9,556)
(129)
(5,785)
(104)
(4,062)
(50)
(2,141)
(18)
Administrative expenses
(7,950)
(112)
(5,757)
(118)
(2,885)
(36)
(2,132)
(32)
Exploration expenses
(21)
-
(155)
(4)
(12)
-
(84)
(2)
Other operating income
4,163
58
3,932
85
1,706
21
1,398
18
Other operating expenses
(3,059)
(43)
(3,189)
(64)
(977)
(12)
(1,232)
(17)
Results for part. in joint businesses and associates
4,809
66
3,429
62
1,652
20
501
(7)
Impairment of PPE and inventory
(4,316)
(67)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Agreement from regularization of liabilities
-
-
15,296
266
-
-
2,230
(42)
Operating income
15,888
216
40,038
776
9,578
125
12,085
109
RECPAM
5,997
79
8,514
148
2,738
33
2,689
11
Financial income
545
8
925
22
238
4
164
4
Financial costs
(14,019)
(198)
(10,669)
(219)
(5,728)
(74)
(3,518)
(49)
Other financial results
1,764
27
1,966
56
1,331
18
1,428
50
Financial results, net
(5,713)
(84)
736
7
(1,421)
(19)
763
16
Profit before tax
10,175
132
40,774
783
8,157
106
12,848
125
Income tax
(3,944)
(49)
(2,828)
7
(1,987)
(28)
(3,987)
(29)
Net income (loss) for the period
6,231
83
37,946
790
6,170
78
8,861
96
Attributable to the owners of the Company
7,156
96
31,863
683
6,161
78
8,159
116
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
(925)
(13)
6,083
107
9
-
702
(20)
Net income per share attributable to the shareholders
4.56
0.06
17.43
0.37
4.08
0.05
4.59
0.07
Net income per ADR attributable to the shareholders
113.90
1.53
435.76
9.34
101.99
1.29
114.75
1.63
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
Information about the videoconference
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q3 20 results on Thursday November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time.
The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.
For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa3Q20VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
[1] For further information, see section 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS').
[2] Under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), sales at our ownership from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates' (9M20: US$305 million and Q3 20: US$97 million).
[3] Includes 100% of Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets operated by Pampa but co-controlled by Pampa, with 50% of equity stake.
[4] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For more information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
[5] The financial information presented in this document for Q3 20 and Q3 19 quarters are based on FS prepared according to IFRS in force in Argentina, corresponding to the nine-month period of 2020 and 2019, and the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.