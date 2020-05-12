BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.
As from January 1, 2019, the Company adopted US$ as functional currency for the reporting of its financial information. The presentation of this information in AR$ is converted at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX').
However, Edenor (distribution segment), OldelVal (oil and gas segment), Transener, TGS and Refinor (holding and others segment) continue recording their operations under local currency. Thus, the first quarter 2020 ('Q1 20') figures are adjusted as of March 31, 2020 by a 3.8% inflation rate, translated to US$ at closing FX of 64.47. For the comparative period of the first quarter 2019 ('Q1 19'), figures remain adjusted as of March 31, 2019 by an inflation rate of 5.6%, and translated to US$ at closing FX of 43.351.
Main Highlights from the Q1 20 Results2
Consolidated net revenues of US$607 million3, 17% lower than the US$727 million recorded in Q1 19, due to decreases of 35% in power generation, 18% in electricity distribution, 25% in oil and gas, 5% in petrochemicals, 14% in holding and others, and lower eliminations from intersegment sales (US$56 million).
- Power Generation of 4,608 GWh from 15 power plants4
- Electricity sales of 5,203 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
- Production of 46 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons
- Sales of 87 thousand tons of petrochemical products
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA5 of US$221 million, 5% higher than the US$210 million for Q1 19, mainly due to increases of 18% in power generation and 74% in electricity distribution, partially offset by decreases of 38% in oil and gas, 10% in holding and others, and US$4 million losses in petrochemicals.
Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$14 million, 92% lower than the US$167 million gain in Q1 19, mainly due to the recording of a loss from impairment of assets (US$67 million), lesser results from net monetary position ('RECPAM') recorded due to the lower passive net monetary position allocated to the electricity distribution segment (US$50 million) and higher income taxes charges (US$35 million).
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 3.31.2020
As of 12.31.2019
AR$
US$ FX 64.47
AR$
US$ FX 59.89
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
222,220
3,447
210,056
3,507
Intangible assets
9,250
143
9,068
151
Right-of-use assets
963
15
930
16
Deferred tax assets
3,512
54
1,702
28
Investments in joint ventures and associates
35,074
544
30,638
511
Financial assets at amortized cost
302
5
1,048
18
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
722
11
671
11
Other assets
48
1
45
1
Trade and other receivables
4,989
77
4,711
79
Total non-current assets
277,080
4,298
258,869
4,322
Inventories
8,922
138
9,175
153
Financial assets at amortized cost
3,473
54
3,224
54
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
15,767
245
21,867
365
Derivative financial instruments
-
-
214
4
Trade and other receivables
37,959
589
33,583
561
Cash and cash equivalents
12,783
198
13,496
225
Total current assets
78,904
1,224
81,559
1,362
Total assets
355,984
5,522
340,428
5,684
EQUITY
Total equity
153,807
2,386
144,262
2,409
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures and associates
291
5
265
4
Provisions
9,138
142
8,703
145
Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision
2,677
42
590
10
Deferred revenue
269
4
270
5
Taxes payables
207
3
263
4
Deferred tax liabilities
23,180
360
22,068
368
Defined benefit plans
1,869
29
1,606
27
Salaries and social security payable
274
4
241
4
Borrowings
109,540
1,699
105,629
1,764
Trade and other payables
6,771
105
5,419
90
Total non-current liabilities
154,216
2,392
145,054
2,421
Provisions
1,317
20
1,206
20
Deferred revenue
5
0
5
-
Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision
3,236
50
3,154
53
Taxes payables
3,575
55
4,316
72
Defined benefit plans
235
4
230
4
Salaries and social security payable
3,127
49
3,834
65
Derivative financial instruments
254
4
204
3
Borrowings
6,204
96
10,974
183
Trade and other payables
30,008
465
27,189
454
Total current liabilities
47,961
744
51,112
854
Total liabilities
202,177
3,136
196,166
3,275
Total liabilities and equity
355,984
5,522
340,428
5,684
Consolidated Income Statement
(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2020 and 2019, in millions)
First Quarter
Figures in million
2020
2019
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
38,415
607
29,393
727
Cost of sales
(27,556)
(436)
(21,269)
(523)
Gross profit
10,859
171
8,124
204
Selling expenses
(2,328)
(36)
(1,813)
(43)
Administrative expenses
(2,424)
(39)
(1,863)
(45)
Exploration expenses
(4)
-
(41)
(1)
Other operating income
604
9
484
14
Other operating expenses
(822)
(14)
(1,017)
(25)
Results for participation in joint businesses and associates
2,069
32
835
20
Impairment of PPE and inventory
(4,316)
(67)
-
-
Operating income
3,638
56
4,709
124
RECPAM
1,676
26
3,308
76
Financial income
1,007
16
1,298
33
Financial costs
(3,861)
(62)
(3,611)
(88)
Other financial results
(1,114)
(15)
(495)
(6)
Financial results, net
(2,292)
(35)
500
15
Profit before tax
1,346
21
5,209
139
Income tax
(403)
(5)
1,427
30
Net income for the period
943
16
6,636
169
Attributable to the owners of the Company
775
14
6,531
167
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
168
2
105
2
Net income per share attributable to the shareholders
0.47
0.01
3.48
0.09
Net income per share attributable to the shareholders
11.81
0.21
87.08
2.23
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
Information about the Videoconference
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 20 results on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time.
The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager at Pampa.
For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/PampaQ120VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
You may find additional information on the Company at:
For further information, contact:
Gustavo Mariani
Chief Executive Officer – CEO
Ricardo Torres
Executive Vice-president
Mariano Batistella
Executive Director of Planning, Strategy, Downstream & Affiliates
Lida Wang
Investor Relations Officer and Sustainability
The Pampa Energía Building, Maipú 1 (C1084ABA) City of Buenos Aires, Argentina
Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000
investor@pampaenergia.com
ri.pampaenergia.com/en
1 For further information, see section 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS').
2 The financial information presented in this document for the quarters Q1 20 and Q1 19 are based on FS prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.
3 Under the IFRS, US$114 million sales at our ownership from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.
4 Includes 100% of Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets operated by Pampa but co-controlled by Pampa, with 50% of equity stake.
5 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For more information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.