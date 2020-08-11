BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2020.
As from January 1, 2019, the Company adopted US$ as functional currency for the reporting of its financial information. The presentation of this information in AR$ is converted at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX').
However, Edenor (electricity distribution), OldelVal (oil and gas), Transener, TGS and Refinor (holding and others) continue recording their operations in local currency. Thus, the 2020 figures are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2020 (1H 20: 6.4% and Q2 20: 2.6%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 70.46. Moreover, the 2019 figures are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2019 (1H 19: 10.1% and Q2 19: 4.5%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 42.461.
Main highlights from the 1H 20 results
Consolidated net revenues of US$1,059 million2, 30% lower than the US$1,516 million recorded in 1H 19, mainly due to unadjusted tariffs at regulated businesses, the termination of fuel self-procurement for power sold to CAMMESA as from January 2020, and lower prices and volumes sold in oil and gas, partially offset by new power generation units priced under PPAs.
- Power Generation of 8,070 GWh from 15 power plants3
- Electricity sales of 9,994 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
- Production of 44.9 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons
- Sales of 139 thousand tons of petrochemical products
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA4 of US$341 million, 30% lower than the US$484 million in 1H 19, due to decreases of 69% in electricity distribution, 65% in oil and gas, 60% in petrochemicals and 23% in holding and others, partially offset by 6% increase at power generation and lower intersegment eliminations for US$1 million.
Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$18 million, 97% lower than the US$567 million gain achieved in 1H 19, mainly due to the extraordinary non-cash profit from the settlement of Edenor's regulatory liabilities in 1H 19, in addition to lower operating margins in oil and gas and regulated businesses, lesser RECPAM recorded due to the lower passive net monetary position allocated to the electricity distribution segment, an income tax charge and impairment of accrued assets in 1H 20.
Main highlights from the Q2 20 results5
Consolidated net revenues of US$450 million, 43% lower than the US$788 million recorded in Q2 19, mainly due to unadjusted tariffs at regulated businesses, the termination of fuel self-procurement for power sold to CAMMESA as from January 2020, and lower prices and volumes sold in oil and gas, partially offset by new power generation units priced under PPAs.
- Power Generation of 3,461 GWh from 15 power plants
- Electricity sales of 4,791 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
- Production of 43.7 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons
- Sales of 52 thousand tons of petrochemical products
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of US$120 million, 56% lower than the US$271 million in Q2 19, due to decreases of 5% in power generation, US$86 million in electricity distribution, 88% in oil and gas, and 35% in holding and others, partially offset by a 33% increase at petrochemicals and lower intersegment eliminations for US$1 million.
Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$4 million, 99% lower than the US$400 million gain in Q2 19, mainly due to Edenor's extraordinary non-cash profit in Q2 19, in addition to lower operating margins in oil and gas and regulated businesses, and lesser RECPAM recorded due to the lower passive net monetary position allocated to the electricity distribution segment and income tax charge.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 6.30.2020
As of 12.31.2019
AR$
US$ FX 70.46
AR$
US$ FX 59.89
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
239,109
3,394
210,056
3,507
Intangible assets
9,812
139
9,068
151
Right-of-use assets
998
14
930
16
Deferred tax assets
6,095
87
1,702
28
Investments in joint ventures and associates
37,340
530
30,638
512
Financial assets at amortized cost
-
-
1,048
17
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
789
11
671
11
Other assets
54
1
45
1
Trade and other receivables
5,301
75
4,711
79
Total non-current assets
299,498
4,251
258,869
4,322
Inventories
9,218
131
9,175
153
Financial assets at amortized cost
3,350
48
3,224
54
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
4,232
60
21,867
365
Derivative financial instruments
-
-
214
4
Trade and other receivables
33,284
472
33,583
561
Cash and cash equivalents
29,151
414
13,496
225
Total current assets
79,235
1,125
81,559
1,362
Total assets
378,733
5,375
340,428
5,684
EQUITY
Total equity
162,126
2,301
144,262
2,409
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures and associates
222
3
265
4
Provisions
10,038
142
8,703
145
Income tax provision
6,035
86
590
10
Deferred revenue
1,200
17
270
5
Taxes payables
128
2
263
4
Deferred tax liabilities
24,482
347
22,068
368
Defined benefit plans
2,133
30
1,606
27
Salaries and social security payable
309
4
241
4
Borrowings
107,469
1,525
105,629
1,764
Trade and other payables
7,202
102
5,419
90
Total non-current liabilities
159,218
2,260
145,054
2,422
Provisions
1,437
20
1,206
20
Deferred revenue
32
0
5
0
Income tax provision
1,833
26
3,154
53
Taxes payables
3,798
54
4,316
72
Defined benefit plans
238
3
230
4
Salaries and social security payable
3,208
46
3,834
64
Derivative financial instruments
47
1
204
3
Borrowings
15,302
217
10,974
183
Trade and other payables
31,494
447
27,189
454
Total current liabilities
57,389
814
51,112
853
Total liabilities
216,607
3,074
196,166
3,275
Total liabilities and equity
378,733
5,375
340,428
5,684
Consolidated Income Statement
(For the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2020 and 2019, in millions)
First half
Second quarter
Figures in million
2020
2019
2020
2019
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
71,788
1,059
63,932
1,516
33,251
450
34,505
788
Cost of sales
(53,952)
(795)
(45,131)
(1,070)
(26,396)
(359)
(23,862)
(547)
Gross profit
17,836
264
18,801
446
6,855
91
10,643
241
Selling expenses
(5,494)
(79)
(3,644)
(86)
(3,166)
(43)
(1,831)
(43)
Administrative expenses
(5,239)
(79)
(3,704)
(88)
(2,815)
(40)
(1,841)
(43)
Exploration expenses
(9)
-
(71)
(2)
(5)
-
(30)
(1)
Other operating income
889
13
896
21
407
6
446
8
Other operating expenses
(2,082)
(31)
(1,957)
(47)
(1,260)
(17)
(940)
(22)
Results for part. in joint businesses and associates
3,157
46
2,928
69
1,088
14
2,093
49
Impairment of PPE and inventory
(4,316)
(67)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Agreement from regularization of liabilities
-
-
13,066
308
-
-
13,066
308
Operating income
4,742
67
26,315
621
1,104
11
21,606
497
RECPAM
3,259
46
5,825
137
1,583
20
2,517
61
Financial income
1,875
28
2,399
64
868
12
1,101
31
Financial costs
(8,291)
(124)
(7,151)
(170)
(4,430)
(62)
(3,540)
(82)
Other financial results
433
9
538
6
1,547
24
1,033
12
Financial results, net
(2,724)
(41)
1,611
37
(432)
(6)
1,111
22
Profit before tax
2,018
26
27,926
658
672
5
22,717
519
Income tax
(1,957)
(21)
1,159
36
(1,554)
(16)
(268)
6
Net income (loss) for the period
61
5
29,085
694
(882)
(11)
22,449
525
Attributable to the owners of the Company
995
18
23,704
567
220
4
17,173
400
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
(934)
(13)
5,381
127
(1,102)
(15)
5,276
125
Net income per share attributable to the shareholders
0.62
0.01
12.79
0.31
0.14
0.00
9.40
0.22
Net income per ADR attributable to the shareholders
15.54
0.28
319.69
7.65
3.50
0.06
234.88
5.47
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
Information about the videoconference
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q2 20 results on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time.
The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.
For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa2Q20VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
You may find additional information on the Company at:
For more information, contact:
Gustavo Mariani
CEO
Gabriel Cohen
CFO
Lida Wang
Investor relations and sustainability officer
The Pampa Energía Building, Maipú 1 (C1084ABA) City of Buenos Aires, Argentina
Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000
investor@pampaenergia.com
ri.pampaenergia.com/en
1 For further information, see section 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS').
2 Under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), sales at our ownership from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates' (1H 20: US$208 million and Q2 20: US$94 million).
3 Includes 100% of Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets operated by Pampa but co-controlled by Pampa, with 50% of equity stake.
4 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For more information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
5 The financial information presented in this document for Q2 20 and Q2 19 quarters are based on FS prepared according to IFRS in force in Argentina, corresponding to the six-month period of 2020 and 2019, and the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.