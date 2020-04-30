BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP) ('Pampa' or the 'Company'), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with participation in the electricity and gas value chain, announces today it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the '2019 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC').

The 2019 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's Investor Relations website at ri.pampaenergia.com/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2019 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Pampa's Investor Relations office, at investor@pampaenergia.com.

For more information, please contact:

Gustavo Mariani – CEO
Ricardo Torres – Vice President
Mariano Batistella – Planning, Strategy, Downstream and Affiliates Executive Director
Lida Wang – Investor Relations Officer

The Pampa Energía Building
Maipú 1, (C1084ABA), Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000
ri.pampaenergia.com/en
investor@pampaenergia.com

