ATLANTA, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PanAmerican Clinical Research, delivering clinical trial, home visit, and patient recruitment services today announced a partnership with CAIMED, the leading research site organization in Latin America, to deliver a comprehensive and efficient selection of sites in Latin America and to bring research innovation to the Rio Grande Valley, Texas.
The alliance strengthens the core offerings of both organizations in supporting clinical research in Latin America. PanAmerican and CAIMED operate 12 clinical trial sites supporting disease indications impacting Hispanic populations and trials for infectious disease, including COVID-19.
The clinical trial site in Brownsville, TX is a joint research center of excellence promoting phase I-IV clinical trials in the Rio Grande Valley. The organizations are coupling CAIMED's sophisticated research infrastructure with PanAmerican's community-oriented recruitment and decentralized model to serve a large and important patient population.
"PanAmerican is excited to partner with such a renowned research site organization and global leader in infectious disease and vaccine trials," said Mitchell Parrish, President & General Counsel for PanAmerican. "This site alliance offers a one stop shop for research in Latin America. It also brings a brand-new research center to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, a growing area underrepresented by clinical research."
"As a leading site organization supporting clinical research for over a decade, CAIMED is proud to work with PanAmerican to support more trials for the development of critical vaccines and therapies," said Dr. Humberto Reynales, Executive Director. "Our two organizations offer a strong presence in Latin America for quality and compliant research, and now in the Rio Grande Valley as well."
About CAIMED
Centro de Atención e Investigación Médica (CAIMED) is Latin America's most experienced general and infectious disease research site organization delivering 9 sites throughout Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico. CAIMED is ISO 9001 certified, fully electronic and Part 11 compliant through its MetricsMed® system, and has performed 87 trials with over 19,000 participants enrolled. For more information, visit www.caimed.com.
About PanAmerican Clinical Research
PanAmerican's community-oriented and patient-centric approach produces unparalleled patient recruitment & retention and the highest quality data. With experienced research physicians and home health providers in major cities and limited-resource communities, PanAmerican drives research outcomes while building healthier communities. For more information, visit www.panamclinicalresearch.com.
