Revenues for the first nine months of the year were up by 400%, amounting to 43.8 million 55% growth in gross profit and lower operating and net losses in Q3 compared to Q2 Recently reported several strategic achievements, with the foremost among them being the receipt of a marketing permit in Germany for its series of medical cannabis products, first commercial export of inflorescence to Australia, and additional export permits for Australia and Portugal with partner growers Expanding its collaboration with pharmaceutical titan, Neuraxpharm, into France and preparing to begin export and initial sales in Germany by year-end