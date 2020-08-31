- In the first half of 2020, the company exceeded its full-year revenues in 2019 with record revenues of 26.9 million, over four times the first half of last year - Boasts 11 consecutive quarters of growth with record revenues of 14.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 - Switched from gross loss of 1.8 million in the second half of 2019 to gross profit of 1.6 million in the first half of 2020 - Increased gross profit by 195% over the first quarter of 2020