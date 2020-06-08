- A tenth consecutive quarter of growth for Panaxia Israel (TASE: PNAX) with a sharp, 83%-hike in revenues compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, and a 365%-growth compared with the first quarter of 2019 - Strengthened cash balance during COVID-19 crisis towards initiation of export and sales in Europe through a 29 million private placements of ordinary shares to Institutional investors, controlling shareholders, and long-term investors