EAGAN, Minn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panoramix™, an innovative advisor technology platform, announced today a new API integration that will provide RIAs working with Schwab and Panoramix productivity enhancements, efficiencies, and streamlined workflows.
As operational technology becomes ever more important for advisors to run sustainable businesses, the ability to integrate their technology with their custodian is now more critical than ever. Accordingly, Schwab's API Program was built to provide third-party technology applications the ability to import data automatically in order to simplify daily processes for advisors who custody with Schwab Advisor Services.
"Data and integrations are our life blood, and there is no greater source of data than the custodian," said Chris Hastings, CEO of Panoramix. "This new integration with Schwab provides a deeper and cleaner data exchange and allows advisors to seamlessly process their Schwab business through Panoramix. Schwab is a great technology partner and we are thrilled to have built an integration that will make it easier for mutual clients to use both platforms."
Key aspects of the API integration will be available in March 2021 and include an automated enrollment process, change of address, account opening, and automated billing. Coming soon after will be automation for money movement and trading.
"It's great to see the Panoramix integration to the Schwab platform reach finalization," said Kartik Srinivasan, senior managing director and head of third-party integrations for Schwab Advisor Services. "We know advisors value efficiency in all operational aspects of their firm, and the Panoramix solution is an important addition to the tools available that can help them improve productivity and enhance their client experience."
To learn more about this new integration, log onto http://www.panoramixfinancial.com.
About Panoramix
Panoramix was developed by Sapphire Software Services, a custom software and business-to-business automation company founded in 2003. Sapphire brings business application to the web, provides consulting services with the best vendors and partnerships, and offers professional development capabilities to automate business processes. Sapphire specializes in business application software development for companies in the financial services sector. For more information on Panoramix, log onto http://www.panoramixfinancial.com.
