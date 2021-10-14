SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panzura has announced the appointment of Brian Brogan as the company's new Vice President of Global Sales Channels. Brogan will lead efforts to drive the success of Panzura partners around the world, including system integrators, value-added resellers, technology alliance partners, and OEMs. He comes to Panzura with more than two decades experience in the IT channel, having served in leadership roles at Automation Anywhere, SAP, EMC (now Dell EMC), and IBM.
"With unmatched performance and value, our goal is to provide our channel partners with the best experience and unbeatable margins so we can drive explosive growth together. Brian is the perfect fit—with two decades of demonstrated expertise and know-how, he digs deep with our sales and integration partners to ensure they can manage, grow, train and execute their Panzura business," said Dan Waldschmidt, chief revenue officer at Panzura.
Brogan is responsible for growing Panzura's channel programs and optimizing the company's range of partner offerings while ensuring sales representatives and administrators have the tools they need. His appointment reflects Panzura's continued investment in and commitment to the channel.
The company recently introduced the new Panzura Guarantee, a 30-day, no-risk speed-to-implementation promise for taking the Panzura global file system live via a global network of resellers, integration and MSP partners.
In addition, Panzura offers a set of incentives to boost success and profitability including a 35% discount on all sales, and generous SPIFFs. All have been designed to address the challenges of making money in the channel in a post-pandemic economy.
"Technology partners, systems integrators and the reseller community are pivotal to Panzura's success," said Brogan. "My priority is to remain tightly aligned with them, so we can continue pushing the limits together, and help our shared customers move fast toward digital transformation with a smart, secure solution to manage their hybrid-cloud data."
Panzura allows organizations to quickly and securely accrue the benefits of cloud-based data management, with solutions that manage, distribute and protect data in the most efficient and productive possible ways. Its global file system replaces legacy storage with a modern, fit-for-purpose solution for storing, moving, retrieving and sharing unstructured data regardless of where files or users are located. The result is a dramatic reduction in hybrid-cloud complexity, and simplified data storage management, while speeding up access and AI-driven analysis for applications and users.
The Panzura solution is 70% cheaper to own and operate than legacy storage and other solutions. It provides unrivaled efficiency, stability and edge performance especially at scale. Immutable security delivers permanent, at-scale data resilience for the hybrid multi-cloud with the highest level of protection and recovery against ransomware and other threats.
Panzura has racked up a remarkable seven industry awards over the last year including "Cloud Infrastructure Solution of the Year" by the Tech Ascension Awards, and "Best Hybrid Cloud Solution" in the Cloud Awards. Panzura is among the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2021 according to CRN, and is listed by CRN among the Storage 100 in the software-defined category segment. CRN also gave Panzura a 5-Star rating in its 2021 Partner Program Guide which evaluates the most distinguished partner programs from companies offering products and services through the IT channel.
About Panzura
Panzura replaces legacy storage with a modern approach to unstructured data, empowering organizations with a high performance, high intelligence environment, globally. Companies all around the world in the sports, healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, and architectural, engineering and construction industries, as well as government agencies use Panzura to manage hundreds of petabytes of data in the cloud. Visit panzura.com for more and follow Panzura on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
# # #
Panzura is a trademark or registered trademark of Panzura LLC in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and/or logos are property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Panzura Media Relations, Panzura LLC, +1 (206) 218-3984, pr@panzura.com
SOURCE Panzura LLC