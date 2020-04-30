WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced a new partnership between its Catastrophic Care Management division and AiRCare Health, a leader in data-driven behavioral health care. The partnership will deepen Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management's psychosocial support for injured workers and their families. By enhancing their longtime Whole Person, Whole Family approach, Paradigm will strengthen its focus on quickly identifying and predicting underlying behavioral health issues to support the optimal recovery of catastrophically injured workers and their families.
"As the industry leader of the biopsychosocial approach for treating catastrophically injured workers, Paradigm recognizes now more than ever that the level of complexity of these cases calls for more advanced social and behavioral capabilities," said Kevin Turner, CEO, Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management. "Working together with AiRCare Health, Paradigm can bring an even greater set of resources and amplify our approach in order to deliver outcomes that exceed expectations for injured workers and their families."
Through this collaborative partnership, Paradigm will utilize AiRCare's data capabilities to stratify risk and identify the best clinical interventions and care for injured workers. Each Paradigm management team will include an AiRCare community support specialist from day one. These highly skilled behavioral health professionals will work closely with the dedicated Paradigm network manager and injured worker to provide behavioral health support, remove barriers to recovery, and proactively identify and coordinate additional community support resources. Behavioral health support services will assist in the injured worker's recovery across a broad spectrum of needs: mental illness, substance abuse, financial burdens, food scarcity, childcare, and more. The care management team may recommend mental health, pain, substance abuse, or other necessary services, when appropriate, to achieve optimal outcomes.
Paradigm has a deep appreciation for what it takes to manage today's heightened behavioral health challenges. It costs three times as much to treat the physical health of a patient with underlying behavioral health issues.1 As pioneers of the Whole Person, Whole Family approach, Paradigm uses assessment tools that cover medical, surgical, and biological issues alongside a person's emotional wellbeing, family, and community dynamics. This approach is built on a substantial outcomes database curated over the last 30 years to serve individuals with catastrophic injuries. With these tools, Paradigm creates financial value and certainty, returning the injured worker to the best possible life.
The new partnership with AiRCare Health complements Paradigm's Expert-Driven, Data-Guided (EDDG) platform, a first-of-its-kind, proprietary system to inform its approach and deliver insights and analytics to aid the recovery process by identifying proven methods to achieve the maximum restorative recovery possible for catastrophically injured workers. Additionally, the Paradigm Biopsychosocial Indicator, a predictive assessment tool used at the outset of new cases, provides insights into whether an injured worker is at high-risk for psychosocial challenges that may complicate recovery. The indicator, which serves as a key input for the EDDG platform, identifies patterns of risk and seeks to illuminate a patient's resilience, family and peer support, economic situation, and other factors that could impact recovery and functional outcomes.
"AiRCare Health and Paradigm have a shared commitment to supporting the emotional health of the individuals we serve, as well as their families," said Jaclyn Wainwright, Chief Executive Officer of AiRCare Health. "We look forward to working together with Paradigm in the treatment of injured workers. Through our combined set of services, we will provide optimal support for injured workers and their families during the recovery process, making a measurable difference in their lives."
About Paradigm
For almost 30 years, Paradigm has been the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives. With the most connected and experienced team in health care, we define and deliver outcomes that exceed financial and health expectations for our clients, as well as for individuals and their families.
Paradigm delivers its solutions through three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions, and Specialty Networks. The Paradigm divisions are built on expertise from six best-in-class businesses: Paradigm Outcomes, The ALARIS Group, Encore Unlimited, Restore Rehabilitation, ForeSight Medical, and Adva-Net. Founded in 1991, Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.paradigmcorp.com/.
1 "The Five Most Costly Conditions, 1996 and 2006: Estimates for the U.S. Civilian Noninstitutionalized Population," Soni, A., Statistical Brief #248. Rockville, MD: Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, 2009. http://www.meps.ahrq.gov/mepsweb/data_files/publications/st248/stat248.pdf.