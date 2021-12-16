PLANT CITY, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors approved the final and liquidating distribution to shareholders in the aggregate amount of $2,338,200, or $4.50 per share.  This final distribution will be paid on or after December 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 27, 2021.   The Company expects to follow the same payment procedures as for the prior three distributions.   A shareholder holding shares of the Company's common stock in "street name" should contact his or her brokerage firm, bank, trust or other nominee for details on how payment will be made.

This final distribution concludes the Company's wind-down process. 

