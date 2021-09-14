ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paragon Compliance LLC hires Brian C. Hedges, CPA, CFE, CVA as Chief Executive Officer and promotes Keith Rachunok to lead the company's technological needs and technology strategy.
Paragon's founders, Karlee Bolanos, William Lowe, and Joshua Steele, shared a vision of growing the company to offer not only Affordable Care Act and I-9 compliance services, but to expand into other areas of HR compliance, providing a full suite of services to their clients. "We have worked with Brian for many years in a business advisory capacity, he knows our business well, and we saw it as a perfect fit," Bill Lowe states.
Most recently, Brian Hedges was a partner with Mengel Metzger Barr in Rochester, New York, where he performed transaction advisory services and he developed strong forensic accounting and business valuation niche practices. "While I enjoyed every minute of my accounting practice, I saw the opportunity to lead a company with incredible potential in the HR compliance space. The technology platform is built in such a way that the business can quickly grow in scale."
Keith Rachunok, who has worked for the company since its inception, has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. "I look forward to the challenge of growing our technology platform so that we can continue to stay ahead of the trends with respect to our compliance software," Rachunok adds.
Paragon Compliance provides services for critical human resources compliance areas, including Affordable Care Act compliance and reporting, I-9 compliance and audit, sexual harassment prevention training and policy development, and diversity training.
