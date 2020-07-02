LEESBURG, Va., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned private jet charter broker and jet card membership provider Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) is pleased to announce its new and innovative partnership with luxury vacation rental firm Exceptional Villas, enabling clients of both companies to streamline their vacation planning and facilitate safe travel arrangements.
Exceptional Villas offers opulent vacation rentals at such premium destinations as the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Turks & Caicos and Neckar Island, with every bespoke experience tailored to their clients' exacting requirements. Under this new partnership, Paramount Business Jets will compliment these offerings by making available the best private jet charter flights to and from their destination at discounted rates for Exceptional Villas clients, with potential savings of up to 50% on available empty leg flights.
"Exceptional Villas offers premium vacation rental options that are the epitome of luxury and service, and Paramount Business Jets is pleased to extend an equally exceptional level of attention to the travel needs of their highly selective and influential clientele," said Paramount Business Jets Founder and CEO Richard Zaher. "Additionally, existing Paramount clients now have access to a wide range of exclusive vacation destinations at extremely competitive prices."
With more than 15 years of experience and access to over 15,000 private jets of all sizes and for any mission, Paramount Business Jets offers all their clients the private jets best suited for their individual and per-trip travel needs at the most competitive rates. Exceptional Villas clients may opt to charter flights on a per-trip basis or take advantage of Paramount's private jet card membership program to further simplify and streamline their jet charter travel experience.
In addition to offering an all-inclusive travel experience, Zaher also noted the health and safety advantages in coordinating private jet charter travel to and from Exceptional Villas' vacation destinations as the world continues to grapple with the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Private aviation always offers a safer, cleaner and more sanitary environment than other travel options," he said. "With global travel restrictions constantly changing, selecting the experienced team at Paramount Business Jets to coordinate your private jet charter experience is simply the best and most prudent option to ensure that all safety and health concerns have been properly addressed at every point along your journey.
"Simply stated, PBJ will not arrange a flight unless we can do it with the utmost levels of safety," Zaher concluded. "In the COVID-19 environment that includes ensuring the health and wellbeing for everyone onboard to facilitate not only a luxurious travel experience, but a safe one as well."
About Paramount Business Jets
Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) is a worldwide private aircraft broker and jet card membership provider recognized throughout the industry for its fair and ethical business practices, with a corporate culture built upon the core principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency. PBJ was founded in 2005 by Richard Zaher, a former pilot and Aerospace Studies graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) and the current President of the Air Charter Association of North America (ACANA). For more information, visit www.ParamountBusinessJets.com.
About Exceptional Villas
Exceptional Villas offers only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. With clients from all over the world, Exceptional Villas has been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients, matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client's vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports, and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some competitors, Exceptional Villas does not require a membership fee. For more information visit www.ExceptionalVillas.com/.
Media Contact:
Alexander Cohen
1-877-727-2538 x2
242787@email4pr.com