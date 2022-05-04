K-12 communications, technology and administrative leaders provide input and perspective on important issues in school communications and family engagement
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ParentSquare Inc., developer of the premier unified school-home engagement platform for K-12, today announced the members of the 2022-23 ParentSquare Advisory Council. The Advisory Council members help inform the company's plans for the ParentSquare platform and serve as a peer-to-peer forum for discussing best practices and pressing issues in school communications and family engagement.
The ParentSquare Advisory Council is an invitation-only group, comprised of K-12 communications, technology, and administrative leaders who use ParentSquare. New and returning members include:
● Abby Broyles, Public Information Officer for Garden Grove Unified School District (Calif.)
● Brian C. Burke, Executive Director of Communications, Community Partnerships, and Strategic Planning for Bristol Public Schools (Conn.)
● Dr. Jeffrey K. Butts, Superintendent of Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township (Ind.)
● Caroline Chapman, Director of Communications and Advisement for Canandaigua City School District (N.Y.)
● Stacy Conrad, Executive Director of Communications for Center Grove Community School Corporation (Ind.)
● Kris Hagel, Executive Director of Digital Learning for Peninsula School District (Wash.)
● Steven Langford, Chief Information Officer for Beaverton School District (Ore.)
● Marci McFadden, Chief of Communication and Engagement for Monterey Peninsula Unified School District (Calif.)
● Emily Mejia, Associate Director of Student Data, Achievement First (N.Y.)
● Susan Moore, Director of Technology for Meriden Public Schools (Conn.)
● Brad Orth, Executive Director of District Data Management, Business Information Systems, and Data Reporting for Cherokee County School District (Ga.)
● Michael O'Shaughnessy, Supervisor of Curriculum for Montgomery County Educational Service Center (Ohio)
● Rod Russeau, Director of Technology & Information Services for Community High School District 99 (Ill.)
● Kelly Urraro, Director of Technology for Copiague School District (N.Y.)
"ParentSquare has a long history of listening to and incorporating feedback from our school district partners," said Dr. Chad A. Stevens, Chief Strategy Officer of ParentSquare. "Our Advisory Council members are leaders who are shaping the future of school-home communication. Their expertise is instrumental in guiding our product development roadmap to address key needs and priorities and enhance communication in K-12 districts nationwide."
The ParentSquare Advisory Council was formed and began meeting in summer 2020. It is led by Stevens, who is a former chief technology officer. Members of the 2022-23 council will meet quarterly online and once a year in person.
About ParentSquare
ParentSquare is relied upon by millions of educators and families in 45 states for unified, effective school communications. ParentSquare provides parent engagement tools that work from the district office to the individual classroom, supported by powerful metrics and reporting. ParentSquare's technology platform features extensive integrations with student information and other critical administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for equitable communication. ParentSquare (http://www.parentsquare.com), founded in 2011, is based in Santa Barbara, CA.
###
Media Contact
Charlotte Andrist, Nickel Communications, 7703105244, charlotte@nickelcommpr.com
SOURCE ParentSquare