NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM), a cloud communications platform company, announced today that it has been selected by Rakuten Viber, a leading global messaging app, to provide API-driven multifactor authentication services for an enhanced and secure end user experience.
Viber, a subsidiary of Rakuten, the Tokyo-based digital services brand active in banking, ecommerce, media, and communications, is one of the most widely adopted messaging apps in the world, with over one billion active users. Viber facilitates voice, video, and text communications across both mobile and desktop platforms.
Viber has deployed the Pareteum Experience CloudTM platform to establish an additional user authentication layer during account activation and throughout the user lifecycle. This protects both end users and the Viber platform from bad actors.
The Pareteum Experience Cloud's multifactor authentication is supported by a range of capabilities, including A2P messaging, voice biometrics and location awareness. It is a single source for the creation, delivery and rapid scaling of a multitude of API-driven communications experiences and delivers an unrivaled combination of mobility, customer engagement, analytics and intelligence services over the world's largest unified global network.
"Security is a cornerstone of the communications experience and end users expect their digital services providers to deliver robust and unbroken protection of their data, privacy and application activity," said Lars Korbel, Pareteum's VP of Messaging. "I am delighted that our API-driven multifactor authentication solution has been selected to provide this invaluable component of the Viber experience and I look forward to deepening our relationship with Viber."
"Nothing is more important to us than protecting our users," said Cristina Constandache, Chief Revenue Officer at Viber. "Trust and end-to-end security are the core of our brand and service. As such, we work only with providers that meet our stringent requirements. We are pleased to welcome Pareteum as a new security partner and look forward to a successful partnership."
About Pareteum Corporation:
Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services to bring secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, data, media, and content enablement to our customers. In so doing, we are able to make worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience, imagining what will be and delivering now. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.
About Rakuten Viber:
At Rakuten Viber, we connect people. No matter who they are, or where they are from. Our global user base has access to a range of features like one-on-one chats, video calls, group messaging, and updates and discussions with their favorite brands and celebrities. We ensure our users have a secure and free environment to share their emotions.
Rakuten Viber is part of Rakuten Inc., a world leader in e-commerce and financial services. It is the official communication channel of FC Barcelona, and the official instant messaging and calling app partner of the Golden State Warriors.
Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include, among other things (1) the ability to complete Pareteum's restatement of its previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and address any material weaknesses, the timing of the completion of necessary restatements, interim reviews and audits by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, (2) risks relating to the substantial costs and diversion of personnel's attention and resources deployed to address the restatement of the affected financial statements and internal control matters, (3) the risk of litigation or regulatory action arising from the restatement of the affected financial statements, (4) the timing of the review by, and the conclusions of, the Company's independent auditor regarding the restatement, (5) the ability of the Company to remediate any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, (6) potential reputational damage that the Company may suffer as a result of the restatement of the affected financial statements, (7) the impact of the restatement of the affected financial statements on the value of the Company's common stock, and (8) the risk that the filing of the restatement of the affected financial statements will take longer than anticipated. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here.
