DENVER, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Park 'N Fly® the leader in airport parking for 53 years is excited to announce an operational management deal with the Park DIA location in Denver, Colorado. Park 'N Fly will be overseeing the daily operations for the long-standing Park DIA indoor/outdoor parking facility at 25200 E 68th Ave, Aurora, CO for travelers visiting Denver International Airport. The current owner, Manuel Chavez, from Park DIA issued a sentiment following the operational management deal. "We would like to express our excitement to have a top notch leader in off airport parking operations like Park 'N Fly to make sure we offer world class service to our traveling customers in the Denver area. We believe our employees and customers will experience the best in these exciting years to come under Park 'N Fly."
With this operational management deal in Denver, this location marks 15 locations around the country for Park 'N Fly. "We are excited to be in the Denver market and taking over the operational management of the Park DIA location," says Tony Paalz, CEO of Park 'N Fly. "We look forward to continuing to delight the Park DIA customers with exceptional service for many years to come."
Over the next few months, customers will see a logo change from Park DIA to Park 'N Fly @ Park DIA and will continue to experience outstanding service.
The outstanding services that Park 'N Fly @ Park DIA will offer include:
- Indoor & Outdoor Parking
- Luggage Assistance
- Quick Shuttle Service to and from Airport
- Mobile App Technology
- Online website reservations
With Park 'N Fly @ Park DIA, parking can be reserved online at www.parkdia.com or www.pnf.com.
About Park Holding, Inc.
Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Holdings N.V. Company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today Park 'N Fly operates 16 facilities in 15 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services at over 80 US markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing & detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.
About BCD Group
BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BDC Travel (global corporate travel management), Travix (online travel: CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, BudgetAir, Flugladen and Vayama), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking), Airtrade Holland (consolidation and fulfillment) and joint venture Parkmobile International (mobile parking applications). BCD Group employs over 14,000 people and operates in 108 countries with total sales of US$26.4 billion, including US$10.4 billion partner sales. For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.
