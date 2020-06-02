CLEVELAND, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies announced it has acquired Custom Hardware Engineering & Consulting, Inc. (CHE), a Missouri-based third party maintenance provider. Park Place Technologies, the globally preferred partner for third party management of IT data center equipment since 1991, will acquire all of CHE's business, enabling Park Place Technologies to further expand its operational depth.
Park Place Technologies will leverage CHE's specialty in helping companies get better data center ROI from their multi-platform, enterprise systems. Since 1997, CHE has provided large-class enterprise clients with independent, multi-vendor third party maintenance support services for disk and tape storage, networking, mainframes and mid-range server hardware equipment located in data centers throughout the United States. CHE is particularly strong in the government vertical and has deep Enterprise Storage and Mainframe skills which complement Park Place Technologies' breadth of knowledge.
As a result of the acquisition, CHE's customers will receive many benefits including, access to innovative products such as Park Place Technologies' ParkViewTM and Entuity Network Analytics. ParkView is a fully automated maintenance service that streamlines the hardware support process and helps data centers boost Uptime. Entuity Network Analytics automates network discovery and uses intuitive workflows that make it easy to identify when there are issues within the customer's network operations. Customers will also experience greater support throughout their product life cycle and will have access to Park Place's global, multilingual 24-hour support centers and a vast, global supply chain. Park Place Technologies' customers will benefit from access to more engineers and enhancing technology capabilities as a result of the acquisition. Customers have 24/7/365 access to Central Park, a portal that allows clients to view all their active Park Place contracts. Here, clients can view open/closed tickets; submit a ticket; add equipment; and update, enable or disable technical contacts per location. PPTechMobile is an app that allows full portal functionality, plus barcode scanning and photo submission for submitting tickets.
"With this acquisition, Park Place further strengthens its engineering and parts advantages in the United States," said Chris Adams, President and CEO, Park Place Technologies. "We look forward to bringing our award-winning proactive maintenance services and global support to CHE customers."
"CHE is very excited about this opportunity for its customers and company," said David York, President and CEO of Custom Hardware Engineering & Consulting, Inc. "The growth and expansion possible from CHE's innovative technologies coupled with Park Place's established platforms, will be well received in the industry and beneficial to all parties."
Agile Equity, based in New York City provided exclusive investment banking services to CHE on its sale to Park Place Technologies. Dave Cummings, Managing Partner, noted "there's a fantastic strategic fit between the companies and we are pleased to have facilitated the transaction for the shareholders."
This is the second acquisition for Park Place Technologies in 2020 and its 14th since 2016. In January 2020, Park Place acquired the network operations center of Cleveland-based IntelliNet.
About Park Place Technologies
Park Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex technology environments for more than 17,000 customers worldwide.
Park Place Technologies provides exceptional global service for data center storage, server and network hardware for all tier one OEM equipment. Our worldwide network of 404,000 parts stored regionally, locally and on-site allows for fast parts distribution and service to drive Uptime.
Park Place responded to customer input and its internal innovation strategy to create a new technology service category – Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize (DMSO) – a fully integrated approach to managing critical infrastructure. Our industry-leading and award-winning services include ParkView™ hosted services, Entuity software, and our Enterprise Operations Center.
With Park Place Technologies, customers are maximizing Uptime, improving operational speed, eliminating IT chaos, and boosting return on investment – ultimately accelerating their digital transformation.
Park Place supports 58,000+ data centers in 150+ countries.
For more information, visit us at www.parkplacetechnologies.com.
