KEARNEY, Neb., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that Steve Zimmerman has been promoted to the position of General Manager effective August 1, 2021.
"Steve brings an 18-year track record of successful leadership and experience to this position," said Steve Barnes, Vice President, Operations - Engine Mobile & Hydraulic Platform, Parker Filtration Group. "Steve has held several roles with increasing responsibility, leading multifunctional teams to achieve corporate, customer and team member objectives. His strong leadership, communication and organizational skills will be a tremendous asset in his new role."
Zimmerman began his career with Baldwin Filters in 2002 as an Accounting Intern. He became the Division Engineering & Product Management Manager in 2017, responsible for all product development within the Engine Mobile Group segment of Parker. He held a variety of roles including Manager, International Product Management & PMO, as well as International Operations Analyst, all with Baldwin Filters. He most recently served as Division Marketing Manager for the Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division since 2020.
As General Manager, Zimmerman will be responsible for continued cross-functional deployment of the Win Strategy to achieve key breakthrough objectives for Safety, Premier Customer Experience, Earnings and Growth.
About Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division
Parker Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division is part of the Parker Hannifin Corporation Filtration Group and designs, manufactures and supports a full line of heavy-duty aftermarket engine mobile filtration products. The diverse range of products makes Parker Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division a leader in the heavy-duty engine mobile industry.
About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at http://www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.
Media Contact
Jean Seitz, Parker Hannifin Corp, +1 (308) 233-9462, jean.seitz@parker.com
SOURCE Parker Hannifin Corp