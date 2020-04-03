MIAMI and NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation today announced a partnership with AARP Family Caregiving to provide tools, information and resources for care partners of people living with Parkinson's disease (PD). The partnership includes a collaboration on a webinar series, digital and print resources for care partners and AARP's participation in the online Parkinson's Foundation Care Partner Summit.
"This partnership with AARP Family Caregiving will help us reach even more people with Parkinson's disease and their care partners to provide the tools, information and resources they need to live better with PD," said John L. Lehr, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Parkinson's Foundation. "We are honored to work alongside AARP on this webinar series and more for our care partner communities."
AARP and the Parkinson's Foundation will host the first webinar on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The webinar focuses on several important topics including:
- understanding the progression of Parkinson's disease
- the importance of interdisciplinary care teams
- employment rights and resources
- tools for the newly diagnosed community
- care partner tips and resources
Webinar speakers include Nina Browner, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology at the University of North Carolina, a Parkinson's Foundation Center of Excellence, and Amy Goyer, AARP's national family and caregiving expert and author. Registration information is available at Parkinson.org/AARPwebinar.
"Caring for a loved one is always a challenge, and the added stress and isolation many are experiencing during this global pandemic make it even more important to provide support to family caregivers at every opportunity," said Nancy LeaMond, Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer at AARP. "Each year AARP works with millions of family caregivers, and we are pleased to be partnering with the Parkinson's Foundation to share our expertise and resources with people living with Parkinson's disease and their care partners."
AARP's Amy Goyer will also present as part of an online panel during the Parkinson's Foundation 2020 Care Partner Summit, or Cumbre Para Cuidadores, a free program for care partners of people living with PD. The Care Partner Summit, sponsored by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., takes place online on Saturday, May 16, 2020. All presentations will be available in English and Spanish through any streaming device such as a TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone.
Register for the Parkinson's Foundation and AARP webinar series at Parkinson.org/AARPwebinar. Learn more about the online 2020 Care Partner Summit at Parkinson.org/Summit or Parkinson.org/Cumbre or call our free Helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636).
About the Parkinson's Foundation
The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. For more information, visit www.parkinson.org or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).
About Parkinson's Disease
Affecting nearly one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the United States. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.
CONTACT: Mona Clifton, (858) 264-1713, mclifton@parkinson.org