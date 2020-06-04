DALLAS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates, fielded nationwide between March 8th and April 3rd, finds 15% of US broadband households report their usage of telehealth/remote doctor services has increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The research firm will feature new consumer and trending data at its 7th annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation conference, now being hosted virtually September 1-3. Early sponsors include Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, Nortek Security & Control, and Sprosty Network.
The virtual conference will feature multiple research presentations and interactive sessions focused on the key topics in the connected health space, with special networking events where this online community of industry leaders can connect, share insights, and discuss the immediate, near-term, and long-term impact of COVID-19 on the consumer healthcare market.
The event features the following key speakers:
- Richard Culberson, Executive Director, Cox Homelife Strategy & Operations, Cox Communications
- Angie Kalousek Ebrahimi, Executive Director, Mind-Body Medicine, Blue Shield of California
- Gene Wang, CEO, People Power
"Deep analysis of these topics is critically important as service providers, insurers, health facilities, and consumers seek new strategies to deploy connected solutions in service of care delivery and wellness services," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "We are excited to offer a virtual networking experience, with the best audience to examine recent shifts in the care delivery model and measure the long-term impact of these trends."
Confirmed Advisory Board Members:
- Gil Adato, COO, Sleep Score Labs
- Andrew Altorfer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CirrusMD
- Tori Ames, Telehealth, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Frances Ayalasomayajula, Head of Population, Health Portfolio, Worldwide Healthcare, HP
- Michael Farrell, Chief Revenue Officer, MDLIVE
- Florin Fortis, Director of Products and Partnerships Development, Humana Wellness Solutions, Humana
- Geoff Gross, CEO and Founder, Medical Guardian
- Dr. Shea Gregg, Founder, FallCall
- Chuck Hector, Chief Revenue Officer, Papa
- Sarah Jones, VP of Commercial Product, GreatCall
- Amber Kappa, Vice President of Platform Partnerships & Business Development, Samsung SmartThings
- Lainie Muller, Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com
- Dr. Yuri Quintana, Chief, Division of Clinical Informatics, Beth Isreal Deaconness Medical Center, Harvard Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA
- Rob Schneider, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Omron
- Nathan Treloar, President and Chief Operating Officer, Orbita
- Gene Wang, CEO, People Power
- Emily Rowan Whitcomb, Digital Strategy, Partnerships & Innovation at CVS Health, CVS
- COVID-19: Transforming the Healthcare Ecosystem
- Telehealth and RPM: Moving to the Core of Healthcare Delivery
- COVID-19: Seniors, Caregiving, and Independent Living Solutions
- Home-centric Care: Activating the Ecosystem through Partnerships
- Staying Well at Home: New Approaches for Changing Consumer Behaviors
- Lessons Learned, New Innovations, and Privacy Protections
Parks Associates is reviewing submissions to speak at www.parksassociates.com/chs-speak. Registration is open, and media are invited to attend at no cost. For information on Parks Associates data, please contact Rosey Ulpino, rosey@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0233.
About Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation
Parks Associates' Connected Health Summit is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home. Connected Health Summit provides insights on consumer behaviors and changing demands driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and new business models, IoT technologies, and deployments emerging to target these new needs. www.connectedhealthsummit.com
Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Health_Smt.
Rosimely Ulpino
Parks Associates
972.996.0233
241089@email4pr.com