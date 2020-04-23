FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkview Health and global health service company Cigna (NYSE: CI) today announced they have extended their contract and will provide in-network access at a reduced cost for Cigna customers at Parkview hospitals. Parkview's nearly 900 health care providers across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio will also remain in-network with Cigna.
For decades, Parkview and Cigna have demonstrated a record of improving community health, affordability and patient experience. Earlier this year, the two began collaborating on an agreement that would allow for common goals and increased data transparency to ultimately benefit employers and customers.
In addition to ensuring in-network access to providers, the contract renewal includes reduced costs for Cigna customers at the following Parkview Health facilities:
Parkview Regional Medical Center
Parkview LaGrange Hospital
Parkview Hospital Randallia
Parkview Noble Hospital
Parkview Ortho Hospital
Parkview Wabash Hospital
Parkview DeKalb Hospital
Parkview Whitley Hospital
Parkview Huntington Hospital
Parkview Warsaw
"As Parkview continues to focus on value and affordability, we are working to redefine the playing field by transforming the way we collaborate with insurance companies," said Greg Johnson, DO, chief clinical integration officer, Parkview Health. "We are partnering with insurance companies like Cigna to create value-based insurance design and partnering with employers to create value-based benefit design, where the two are not only in alignment but also allow for shared risk – and reward – among all. This shift requires that we support one another and focus beyond just price. And we look forward to doing just that with Cigna."
Parkview and Cigna share a mission to improve whole person health – body and mind. Through a strong focus on innovation to benefit area employers, their employees and families, the companies are committed to putting the customer at the center. The organizations are working together to make healthcare simpler and more predictable for customers.
"Together, Cigna and Parkview have demonstrated what can be accomplished when a health plan and a health care system work together with the goal of delivering higher quality care while keeping costs in check," said Brian Marsella, Cigna President for the Midwest Market. "Cigna is proud of our longtime partnership with Parkview, and we will continue to improve the health of the people and communities we serve in Indiana."
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
About Parkview
Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 850,000. Parkview Health's mission is to improve health and inspire well-being in the communities it serves. With more than 13,000 co-workers, it serves as the region's largest employer.
Parkview Health includes 10 hospitals and an extensive network of primary care and specialty care physicians. The flagship Parkview Regional Medical Center campus includes services such as the Parkview Cancer Institute, Parkview Heart Institute, Samaritan flight and ground transport program, Parkview Ortho Hospital, a certified stroke center, verified adult and pediatric trauma centers, Women's & Children's Hospital and an outpatient services center. Parkview was recently named one of America's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and has been designated a Magnet® health system for nursing excellence.
