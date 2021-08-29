MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parqa, a performance marketing agency specializing in the staffing and recruiting industry, has hired Julie Haldorson as Executive Vice President. In this role, Haldorson will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Parqa. Additionally, Julie will be working with Parqa's owners and President, Jared Hummel, in further developing the vision of Parqa and defining executable plans to continue the sustainable growth of this thriving Twin Cities marketing agency.
Parqa's President, Jared Hummel, said, "With Julie's extensive experience in building high performing teams and processes, I am confident that we will build a best-in-class delivery team to continue fueling the growth of our current and future clients."
"Julie is at an elite level when it comes to performance marketing in the Twin Cities," Hummel continued. "I would argue that there are only a handful of people who are at her level locally. If you had told me 3 years ago, when we started Parqa, that we would attract someone of her expertise to lead our team, I would have never believed it. It is a true testament to all the hard work our current team has put in to get where we are today."
"As the President of Parqa, I couldn't be more excited for our team members as they will be able to lean on her subject matter expertise to grow their careers at an even greater pace. Parqa has a niche focus on the staffing industry. The opportunity we saw when we started Parqa was that the industry was 5-7 years behind most industries regarding strategic performance marketing and integrating the available industry-specific technologies. The addition of Julie to our team will allow me to be more engaged with our industry's emerging tech leaders and the associations that are helping business owners navigate the digital revolution that is taking place in staffing and recruiting. With limited options for marketing and technology consultants with a specialty in the staffing industry, and the high-level delivery team we are building, we can continue to grow our business and provide more value to the industry than anyone else out there."
Haldorson joins Parqa as a strategic planning and digital marketing expert with over 20 years' experience in performance-driven digital marketing. She is a systemic thinker with a proven track record of building top-level relationships, getting to the root of business challenges and effectively leading cross-functional teams to implement marketing solutions that drive business value.
"I'm so excited to start this new adventure with an exceptionally talented team," said Haldorson. "I see such potential in Parqa's unique position in the marketplace to offer expert digital marketing services focused on an industry they (now "we!") know so well. I look forward to joining a team that drives innovative strategies and provides tangible business results to a wide portfolio of clients. I'm excited to get to work!"
To learn more about Parqa, visit http://www.parqamarketing.com.
About Parqa
Parqa is a digital marketing agency that serves staffing and recruiting firms throughout North America. Parqa focuses on helping companies build their brand credibility, increase online visibility and generate leads through their proven process. For more information, please visit http://www.parqamarketing.com.
Media Contact
Liisa Juola, Versique Search and Consulting, +1 9527671125, ljuola@versique.com
SOURCE Parqa