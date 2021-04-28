MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parqa, a digital marketing agency specializing in the staffing and recruiting industry, has hired Toby Hoskins as Director of Technology & Automation. In this role, Hoskins will be responsible for launching Parqa's first ever martech division to help provide best-in-class strategic services and solutions to our clients, as technology and automation platforms begin to have exponential impact on staffing firms across the globe.
"Three years ago, we included in our five-year vision that we wanted to be seen as the leader in technology and automation for the staffing industry, so having Toby join our team is an incredibly exciting milestone for me personally, and for Parqa," said Jared Hummel, Chief Operating Officer at Parqa. "The evolution of digital transformation was accelerated by the events of 2020 in the staffing industry, and a true martech leader has yet to emerge to take advantage of the transformation over the next decade. Toby brings an incredibly solid background with his experience at very large organizations strategizing, managing and executing complex automation and technology solutions. On top of that, Toby is a proven competitor that we believe will build a division of our business that will leave an imprint on the industry for years to come."
Hoskins joins Parqa as an experienced and forward-thinking marketing automation and technology professional with a passion for delivering the highest quality work. He has worked in the marketing automation and marketing technology fields for more than 10 years within Fortune 500 companies as well as mid-size companies. Toby brings an analytical and creative mind to demand generation and marketing automation that drives consistent results. He can connect data through multiple marketing technologies to drive scalable growth and revenue through best practice marketing automation strategies. Toby graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University with a degree in Speech Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor in Marketing. In addition, he is a member of the Minneapolis Downtown – Next Generation Lions Club.
"I am looking forward to joining Parqa to help drive innovative marketing automation strategies and technology for our partners," said Hoskins. Parqa is paving the way in the industry, and I am excited to be a part of that. I highly value organizations that focus on building a great culture through core values, and it was immediately evident through the interview process that Parqa was an exact fit. I am excited to begin!"
To learn more about Parqa, visit http://www.parqamarketing.com.
About Parqa
Parqa is a digital marketing agency that serves staffing and recruiting firms throughout North America. Parqa focuses on helping companies build their brand credibility, increase online visibility and generate leads through their proven process. For more information, please visit http://www.parqamarketing.com.
Media Contact
Liisa Juola, Parqa Marketing, +1 952-767-1125, ljuola@versique.com
SOURCE Parqa Marketing