CENTREVILLE, Va., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
CEO Commentary
"I would like to send our deepest sympathies to all who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These are challenging times for everyone, and we will continue to put the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and partners first," said Chuck Harrington, Chairman and CEO of Parsons Corporation. "In what was an unprecedented first quarter, we delivered strong organic revenue growth and achieved profitability results that exceeded our internal plan. We continue to win high-end work in our Federal Solutions market and delivered revenue growth in our Critical Infrastructure segment. Our strong balance sheet, low leverage, more than $400 million of undrawn revolver capacity, and our deep backlog positions us well to weather COVID-19 uncertainties."
First Quarter 2020 Results
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 increased 7% to $971 million. This increase was primarily driven by organic revenue growth of 11% in the Federal Solutions segment, along with 2.5% organic growth in the Critical Infrastructure segment. Operating income increased 3% to $24 million primarily due to organic revenue growth. Net income increased 33% over the prior year period to $13 million, and net income margin increased to 1.3%. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.13 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.12 in the first quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the first quarter of 2020 was $60 million, a 16% decrease from the strong prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 6.2%.
Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.33, compared to $0.62 in the first quarter of 2019.
Information about the Company's use of non-GAAP financial information is provided on page ten and in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included herein.
Segment Results
Federal Solutions Segment
Three Months Ended
Growth
March 31,
March 31,
Dollars/
Percent
Percent
Revenue
$
477,571
$
422,812
$
54,759
13
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
31,709
$
40,725
$
(9,016)
-22
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
6.6
%
9.6
%
-3.0
%
-31
%
First quarter 2020 revenue increased $55 million, or 13%, compared to the prior year period. The increase was driven by organic growth of 11% and $6 million from acquisitions.
First quarter 2020 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests decreased by $9 million, or 22%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 6.6%. The decreases were driven primarily by an increase in volume on contracts with higher subcontractor and material costs, and an increase in indirect, general and administrative (IG&A) expenses, due in large part to various favorable overhead adjustments, which occurred in first quarter of 2019 but did not reoccur in the first quarter of 2020.
Critical Infrastructure Segment
Three Months Ended
Growth
March 31,
March 31,
Dollars/
Percent
Percent
Revenue
$
493,422
$
481,593
$
11,829
2
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
28,787
$
31,299
$
(2,512)
-8
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
5.8
%
6.5
%
-0.7
%
-10
%
First quarter 2020 revenue increased $12 million, or 2.5%, compared to the prior year period. The increase was driven primarily by growth on existing contracts.
First quarter 2020 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests decreased by $3 million, or 8%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin including noncontrolling interests decreased to 5.8%. These decreases were primarily driven by lower equity in earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures.
First Quarter 2020 Key Performance Indicators
- Book-to-bill ratio: 1.0x on net bookings of $966 million. Trailing twelve-month: 1.0x on net bookings of $4.0 billion.
- Total backlog: $7.8 billion, a 9% decrease over the first quarter of 2019.
- Cash flow used in operating activities: First quarter 2020: $119 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $60 million in the first quarter of 2019. The outflow increase was primarily driven by costs related to previously disclosed pre-IPO long-term incentive compensation plans linked to the company's share price.
- Debt: total and net debt were $314 million and $195 million, respectively. The company's net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was 0.6x. The company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents.
First Quarter 2020 Significant Contract Wins
Parsons continued to win large single-award contracts in its Federal Solutions segment. In addition, the company, won a prime position on a significant multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contact and a large joint venture project.
- Awarded a contract valued at approximately $180 million for security work by a classified customer.
- Awarded a $109 million contract by the General Services Administration's Special Programs Division to provide program, design and construction management services for a wide range of Federal Customers Nationwide.
- Awarded a $91 million contract with the Air Force research laboratory to perform functional onsite training, demonstrations, enhancements, modifications, integration, testing, and deployment of technologies.
- Awarded classified contracts valued at approximately $60 million to provide cyber, operational software development work, security assessment, and protection of systems and critical infrastructure worldwide.
Recent Additional Corporate Highlights
Parsons continues to be recognized for its Ethics and IT leadership. In addition, the company launched a touchless, biometrics sensing product suite and established a partnership with Adaptive Launch Solutions (ALS) to further its position within the Space market. Parsons also published its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, highlighting its initiatives to making the world a better place.
- Launched DetectWise™, a product suite that includes contactless, mobile health screening kiosks, modular testing and decontamination facilities to keep the public safe in high-traffic areas like airports, shopping malls, corporate buildings and sports stadiums. Parsons is re-inventing the personal screening process – leveraging innovative technologies, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Our scalable solutions will help ensure the economy remains stable and minimize future COVID or other virus events.
- Named by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies®. The company has been honored with this recognition for 11 consecutive years.
- Named to the CIO 100 list of the world's most innovative companies. The CIO 100 Award celebrates companies that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers.
- Established a strategic partnership with ALS for launch and space system engineering, operations, and integration opportunities with the U.S. government and commercial customers.
- Parsons' Creative Services team was recognized by the Association of Marketing & Communication professionals with seven Hermes awards. The awards include Platinum recognition for the company's Brand Refresh, Annual Report and Parsons.com and Gold level recognition for our 24 Foundation infographic, "Do More of What You Love" ESOP campaign, and National Cybersecurity Awareness Month infographic. The team also received an honorable mention for the Data Privacy Day infographic. These wins are a testament to the innovative talent and inspiration of Parsons' Creative Services team.
- Published Parsons' 2020 CSR report titled "Believe in Better" on April 22, Earth Day (located on Parsons.com). In addition to reporting on the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) accomplishments, the report highlights the company's implementation of best practices and innovative approaches to creating value for stakeholders while enhancing the communities in which we live, work and play.
Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance
The company is reiterating the fiscal year 2020 guidance it issued on March 10, 2020, based on its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and its current outlook for the remainder of year. The table below summarizes the company's fiscal year 2020 guidance.
Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance
Revenue
$3.95 billion - $4.05 billion
Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest
$330 million - $360 million
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
$230 million - $250 million
Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes market volatility in its share price and the resulting impact on the company's equity-based compensation expense and net income will preclude the company from providing accurate projections for fiscal year 2020.
Conference Call Information
Parsons will host a conference call today, May 6, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results for its first quarter 2020.
Listeners may access a webcast of the live conference call from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.Parsons.com. Listeners also may access a slide presentation on the website, which summarizes the company's first quarter 2020 results. Listeners should go to the website 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.
Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 866-987-6581 (domestic) or +1 602-563-8686 (international) and entering passcode 5395648.
A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through May 13, 2020 at +1 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 5395648.
About Parsons Corporation
Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.
Forward-Looking Statements
PARSONS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Revenue
$
970,993
$
904,405
Direct cost of contracts
769,632
714,237
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
6,114
10,397
Indirect, general and administrative expenses
183,774
177,519
Operating income
23,701
23,046
Interest income
228
477
Interest expense
(4,022)
(8,292)
Other income (expense), net
(452)
41
Total other income (expense)
(4,246)
(7,774)
Income before income tax expense
19,455
15,272
Income tax expense
(5,084)
(1,886)
Net income including noncontrolling interests
14,371
13,386
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,398)
(3,645)
Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
$
12,973
$
9,741
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.13
$
0.12
Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.12
Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS (in thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
100,670
78,161
Dilutive common share equivalents
230
-
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
100,899
78,161
PARSONS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share information)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents (including $43,227 and $51,171 Cash of consolidated joint ventures)
$
119,299
$
182,688
Restricted cash and investments
7,423
12,686
Accounts receivable, net (including $202,462 and $166,355 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net)
758,225
671,492
Contract assets (including $27,081 and $26,458 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures)
626,513
575,089
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $11,587 and $11,182 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures)
90,512
84,454
Total current assets
1,601,972
1,526,409
Property and equipment, net (including $2,752 and $2,945 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net)
124,600
122,751
Right of use assets, operating leases
231,269
233,415
Goodwill
1,044,014
1,047,425
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures
65,716
68,620
Intangible assets, net
237,028
259,858
Deferred tax assets
124,816
130,401
Other noncurrent assets
59,190
61,489
Total assets
$
3,488,605
$
3,450,368
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable (including $89,974 and $85,869 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures)
$
235,381
$
216,613
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $90,632 and $74,857 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures)
625,729
639,863
Contract liabilities (including $39,217 and $32,638 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures)
241,178
230,681
Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases
47,217
49,994
Income taxes payable
1,819
7,231
Total current liabilities
1,151,324
1,144,382
Long-term employee incentives
21,458
56,928
Long-term debt
314,401
249,353
Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases
206,760
203,624
Deferred tax liabilities
9,234
9,621
Other long-term liabilities
118,049
125,704
Total liabilities
1,821,226
1,789,612
Contingencies (Note 12)
Shareholders' equity (deficit):
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,440,701 and 146,440,701 shares issued; 22,271,174 and 21,772,888 public shares outstanding; 78,398,520 and 78,896,806 ESOP shares outstanding
146,441
146,441
Treasury stock, 45,771,008 shares at cost
(934,240)
(934,240)
Additional paid-in capital
2,652,227
2,649,975
Accumulated deficit
(206,052)
(218,025)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(23,114)
(14,261)
Total Parsons Corporation shareholders' equity
1,635,262
1,629,890
Noncontrolling interests
32,117
30,866
Total shareholders' equity
1,667,379
1,660,756
Total liabilities, redeemable common stock and shareholders' equity
$
3,488,605
$
3,450,368
PARSONS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income including noncontrolling interests
$
14,371
$
13,386
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
32,409
30,591
Amortization of debt issue costs
173
244
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(104)
(27)
Provision for doubtful accounts
-
(279)
Deferred taxes
5,514
1,486
Foreign currency transaction gains and losses
1,383
618
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures
(6,114)
(10,397)
Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
6,551
10,794
Stock-based compensation
2,252
-
Contributions of treasury stock
14,871
12,250
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and newly consolidated
joint ventures:
Accounts receivable
(91,734)
(17,135)
Contract assets
(52,346)
(46,984)
Prepaid expenses and current assets
(3,766)
(1,424)
Accounts payable
19,788
(28,182)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(24,336)
(24,023)
Contract liabilities
11,416
14,884
Income taxes
(6,212)
(3,645)
Other long-term liabilities
(43,099)
(12,265)
Net cash used in operating activities
(118,983)
(60,108)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(12,637)
(11,041)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
485
135
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(287,482)
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
(50)
(4,905)
Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
-
2,234
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,202)
(301,059)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
131,500
290,000
Repayments of borrowings
(66,500)
(60,000)
Payments for debt costs and credit agreement
-
(286)
Contributions by noncontrolling interests
221
708
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(360)
(18,986)
Purchase of treasury stock
-
(813)
Taxes paid on vested stock
(1,149)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
63,712
210,623
Effect of exchange rate changes
(1,179)
(182)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(68,652)
(150,726)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Beginning of year
195,374
281,195
End of period
$
126,722
$
130,469
Contract Awards (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Federal Solutions
$
615,690
$
808,540
Critical Infrastructure
350,405
412,528
Total Awards
$
966,095
$
1,221,068
Backlog (in thousands):
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Federal Solutions:
Funded
$
1,659,309
$
1,028,207
Unfunded
3,395,617
4,083,388
Total Federal Solutions
5,054,926
5,111,595
Critical Infrastructure:
Funded
2,707,701
3,442,374
Unfunded
38,553
-
Total Critical Infrastructure
2,746,254
3,442,374
Total Backlog
$
7,801,180
$
8,553,969
Book-To-Bill Ratio:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Federal Solutions
1.3
1.9
Critical Infrastructure
0.7
0.9
Overall
1.0
1.4
Revenue by Business Line (Unaudited)
Effective January 1, 2020, the Company made changes to its business lines. The table below presents the prior year information by quarter reclassified from the prior presentation.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
Revenue
Space & Geospatial Solutions
$
45,757
$
65,768
$
49,944
$
53,861
Cyber & Intelligence
72,549
80,489
91,854
104,193
Engineered Systems
145,618
167,276
180,172
175,203
Missile Defense & C5ISR
158,888
164,964
164,205
167,166
Federal Solutions revenues
422,812
478,497
486,175
500,423
Mobility Solutions
373,980
401,842
435,749
436,119
Connected Communities
107,613
109,403
101,353
100,846
Critical Infrastructure revenues
481,593
511,245
537,102
536,965
Total Revenue
$
904,405
$
989,742
$
1,023,277
$
1,037,388
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions of Williams Electric, Polaris Alpha and OGSystems, initial public offering transaction-related expenses, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered to non-operational in nature . These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company's business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons's performance during the periods presented and the company's ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
PARSONS CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
$
12,973
$
9,741
Interest expense, net
3,794
7,815
Income tax provision (benefit)
5,084
1,886
Depreciation and amortization (a)
32,409
30,591
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,398
3,645
Equity based compensation (b)
(7,721)
3,850
Transaction-related costs (c)
12,011
9,355
Restructuring (d)
(33)
2,218
Other (e)
581
2,923
Adjusted EBITDA
$
60,496
$
72,024
(a)
Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 is $27.4 million and $24.8 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $5.0 million and $5.8 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment.
(b)
Reflects equity-based compensation costs primarily related to cash-settled awards.
(c)
Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.
(d)
Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives.
(e)
Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.
PARSONS CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(in thousands)
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation
$
31,617
$
40,599
Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
92
126
Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests
$
31,709
$
40,725
Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation
27,357
27,676
Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,430
3,623
Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests
$
28,787
$
31,299
Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests
$
60,496
$
72,024
PARSONS CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation
(in thousands, except per share information)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
$
12,973
$
9,741
Acquisition related intangible asset amortization
22,699
20,906
Equity based compensation (a)
(7,721)
3,850
Transaction-related costs (b)
12,011
9,355
Restructuring (c)
(33)
2,218
Other (d)
581
2,923
Tax effect on adjustments
(7,568)
(488)
Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation
32,942
48,505
Adjusted earnings per share:
Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding
100,670
78,161
Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding
100,899
78,161
Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share
$
0.33
$
0.62
Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share
$
0.33
$
0.62
(a)
Reflects equity-based compensation costs primarily related to cash-settled awards.
(b)
Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.
(c)
Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives
(d)
Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.