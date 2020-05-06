Q1 2020 Financial Highlights: - Revenue increases 7% year-over-year to $971 million - Strong revenue growth driven by Federal Solutions growth of 13%, including organic growth of 11% - Net income increases 33% to $13 million and net income margin increases to 1.3% - Adjusted EBITDA decreases 16% to $60 million and adjusted EBITDA margin decreases to 6.2% - Q1 2020 book-to-bill ratio of 1.0x, driven by Federal Solutions book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x - Reiterates fiscal year 2020 guidance Recent Strategic Highlights: - Launched DetectWise(TM), a touchless, biometric sensing product suite - Recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 11th consecutive year - Named to the CIO 100 list of the world's most innovative companies - Published 2020 CSR report highlighting quest to Deliver a Better World