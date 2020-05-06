Parsons_Quest_Mark_Logo.jpg

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

CEO Commentary

"I would like to send our deepest sympathies to all who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These are challenging times for everyone, and we will continue to put the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and partners first," said Chuck Harrington, Chairman and CEO of Parsons Corporation. "In what was an unprecedented first quarter, we delivered strong organic revenue growth and achieved profitability results that exceeded our internal plan. We continue to win high-end work in our Federal Solutions market and delivered revenue growth in our Critical Infrastructure segment. Our strong balance sheet, low leverage, more than $400 million of undrawn revolver capacity, and our deep backlog positions us well to weather COVID-19 uncertainties."

First Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 increased 7% to $971 million. This increase was primarily driven by organic revenue growth of 11% in the Federal Solutions segment, along with 2.5% organic growth in the Critical Infrastructure segment. Operating income increased 3% to $24 million primarily due to organic revenue growth. Net income increased 33% over the prior year period to $13 million, and net income margin increased to 1.3%. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.13 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.12 in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the first quarter of 2020 was $60 million, a 16% decrease from the strong prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 6.2%.

Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.33, compared to $0.62 in the first quarter of 2019.

Information about the Company's use of non-GAAP financial information is provided on page ten and in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included herein.

Segment Results

Federal Solutions Segment




Three Months Ended



Growth




March 31,
2020



March 31,
2019



Dollars/

Percent



Percent


Revenue


$

477,571



$

422,812



$

54,759




13

%

Adjusted EBITDA


$

31,709



$

40,725



$

(9,016)




-22

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin



6.6

%



9.6

%



-3.0

%



-31

%

First quarter 2020 revenue increased $55 million, or 13%, compared to the prior year period. The increase was driven by organic growth of 11% and $6 million from acquisitions.

First quarter 2020 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests decreased by $9 million, or 22%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 6.6%. The decreases were driven primarily by an increase in volume on contracts with higher subcontractor and material costs, and an increase in indirect, general and administrative (IG&A) expenses, due in large part to various favorable overhead adjustments, which occurred in first quarter of 2019 but did not reoccur in the first quarter of 2020.

Critical Infrastructure Segment




Three Months Ended



Growth




March 31,
2020



March 31,
2019



Dollars/

Percent



Percent


Revenue


$

493,422



$

481,593



$

11,829




2

%

Adjusted EBITDA


$

28,787



$

31,299



$

(2,512)




-8

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin



5.8

%



6.5

%



-0.7

%



-10

%

First quarter 2020 revenue increased $12 million, or 2.5%, compared to the prior year period. The increase was driven primarily by growth on existing contracts.

First quarter 2020 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests decreased by $3 million, or 8%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin including noncontrolling interests decreased to 5.8%. These decreases were primarily driven by lower equity in earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures.

First Quarter 2020 Key Performance Indicators

  • Book-to-bill ratio: 1.0x on net bookings of $966 million. Trailing twelve-month: 1.0x on net bookings of $4.0 billion.
  • Total backlog: $7.8 billion, a 9% decrease over the first quarter of 2019.
  • Cash flow used in operating activities: First quarter 2020: $119 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $60 million in the first quarter of 2019. The outflow increase was primarily driven by costs related to previously disclosed pre-IPO long-term incentive compensation plans linked to the company's share price.
  • Debt: total and net debt were $314 million and $195 million, respectively. The company's net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was 0.6x. The company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents.

First Quarter 2020 Significant Contract Wins

Parsons continued to win large single-award contracts in its Federal Solutions segment. In addition, the company, won a prime position on a significant multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contact and a large joint venture project.

  • Awarded a contract valued at approximately $180 million for security work by a classified customer.
  • Awarded a $109 million contract by the General Services Administration's Special Programs Division to provide program, design and construction management services for a wide range of Federal Customers Nationwide.
  • Awarded a $91 million contract with the Air Force research laboratory to perform functional onsite training, demonstrations, enhancements, modifications, integration, testing, and deployment of technologies.
  • Awarded classified contracts valued at approximately $60 million to provide cyber, operational software development work, security assessment, and protection of systems and critical infrastructure worldwide.

Recent Additional Corporate Highlights

Parsons continues to be recognized for its Ethics and IT leadership. In addition, the company launched a touchless, biometrics sensing product suite and established a partnership with Adaptive Launch Solutions (ALS) to further its position within the Space market. Parsons also published its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, highlighting its initiatives to making the world a better place.

  • Launched DetectWise™, a product suite that includes contactless, mobile health screening kiosks, modular testing and decontamination facilities to keep the public safe in high-traffic areas like airports, shopping malls, corporate buildings and sports stadiums. Parsons is re-inventing the personal screening process – leveraging innovative technologies, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Our scalable solutions will help ensure the economy remains stable and minimize future COVID or other virus events.
  • Named by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies®. The company has been honored with this recognition for 11 consecutive years.
  • Named to the CIO 100 list of the world's most innovative companies. The CIO 100 Award celebrates companies that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers.
  • Established a strategic partnership with ALS for launch and space system engineering, operations, and integration opportunities with the U.S. government and commercial customers.
  • Parsons' Creative Services team was recognized by the Association of Marketing & Communication professionals with seven Hermes awards. The awards include Platinum recognition for the company's Brand Refresh, Annual Report and Parsons.com and Gold level recognition for our 24 Foundation infographic, "Do More of What You Love" ESOP campaign, and National Cybersecurity Awareness Month infographic. The team also received an honorable mention for the Data Privacy Day infographic. These wins are a testament to the innovative talent and inspiration of Parsons' Creative Services team.
  • Published Parsons' 2020 CSR report titled "Believe in Better" on April 22, Earth Day (located on Parsons.com). In addition to reporting on the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) accomplishments, the report highlights the company's implementation of best practices and innovative approaches to creating value for stakeholders while enhancing the communities in which we live, work and play.

Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance

The company is reiterating the fiscal year 2020 guidance it issued on March 10, 2020, based on its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and its current outlook for the remainder of year. The table below summarizes the company's fiscal year 2020 guidance.


Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance

Revenue

$3.95 billion - $4.05 billion

Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest

$330 million - $360 million

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

$230 million - $250 million

Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes market volatility in its share price and the resulting impact on the company's equity-based compensation expense and net income will preclude the company from providing accurate projections for fiscal year 2020.

Conference Call Information

Parsons will host a conference call today, May 6, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results for its first quarter 2020.

Listeners may access a webcast of the live conference call from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.Parsons.com. Listeners also may access a slide presentation on the website, which summarizes the company's first quarter 2020 results. Listeners should go to the website 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 866-987-6581 (domestic) or +1 602-563-8686 (international) and entering passcode 5395648.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through May 13, 2020 at +1 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 5395648.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Earnings Release and materials included therewith contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government's budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors' protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 10K, filed on March 10, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this presentation that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

Media: 

Investor Relations:

Bryce McDevitt

Dave Spille

Parsons Corporation

Parsons Corporation

(703) 797-3001

(571) 655-8264

Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com 

Dave.Spille@Parsons.com

 

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019


Revenue


$

970,993



$

904,405


Direct cost of contracts



769,632




714,237


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures



6,114




10,397


Indirect, general and administrative expenses



183,774




177,519


Operating income



23,701




23,046


Interest income



228




477


Interest expense



(4,022)




(8,292)


Other income (expense), net



(452)




41


Total other income (expense)



(4,246)




(7,774)


Income before income tax expense



19,455




15,272


Income tax expense



(5,084)




(1,886)


Net income including noncontrolling interests



14,371




13,386


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1,398)




(3,645)


Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation


$

12,973



$

9,741


Earnings per share:









Basic


$

0.13



$

0.12


Diluted


$

0.13



$

0.12


 

Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS (in thousands) (Unaudited)  




Three Months Ended




March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019


Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



100,670




78,161


Dilutive common share equivalents



230




-


Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



100,899




78,161


 

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share information)

(Unaudited)





March 31,
2020



December 31, 2019


Assets









Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents (including $43,227 and $51,171 Cash of consolidated joint ventures)


$

119,299



$

182,688



Restricted cash and investments



7,423




12,686



Accounts receivable, net (including $202,462 and $166,355 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net)



758,225




671,492



Contract assets (including $27,081 and $26,458 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures)



626,513




575,089



Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $11,587 and $11,182 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures)



90,512




84,454



Total current assets



1,601,972




1,526,409













Property and equipment, net (including $2,752 and $2,945 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net)



124,600




122,751



Right of use assets, operating leases



231,269




233,415



Goodwill



1,044,014




1,047,425



Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures



65,716




68,620



Intangible assets, net



237,028




259,858



Deferred tax assets



124,816




130,401



Other noncurrent assets



59,190




61,489



Total assets


$

3,488,605



$

3,450,368












Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)









Current liabilities:










Accounts payable (including $89,974 and $85,869 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures)


$

235,381



$

216,613



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $90,632 and $74,857 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures)



625,729




639,863



Contract liabilities (including $39,217 and $32,638 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures)



241,178




230,681



Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases



47,217




49,994



Income taxes payable



1,819




7,231



Total current liabilities



1,151,324




1,144,382



Long-term employee incentives



21,458




56,928



Long-term debt



314,401




249,353



Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases



206,760




203,624



Deferred tax liabilities



9,234




9,621



Other long-term liabilities



118,049




125,704



Total liabilities



1,821,226




1,789,612


Contingencies (Note 12)









Shareholders' equity (deficit):










Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,440,701 and 146,440,701 shares issued; 22,271,174 and 21,772,888 public shares outstanding; 78,398,520 and 78,896,806 ESOP shares outstanding



146,441




146,441



Treasury stock, 45,771,008 shares at cost



(934,240)




(934,240)



Additional paid-in capital



2,652,227




2,649,975



Accumulated deficit



(206,052)




(218,025)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(23,114)




(14,261)



Total Parsons Corporation shareholders' equity



1,635,262




1,629,890



Noncontrolling interests



32,117




30,866



Total shareholders' equity



1,667,379




1,660,756



Total liabilities, redeemable common stock and shareholders' equity


$

3,488,605



$

3,450,368


 

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019


Cash flows from operating activities:










Net income including noncontrolling interests


$

14,371



$

13,386



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities










Depreciation and amortization



32,409




30,591



Amortization of debt issue costs



173




244



Gain on disposal of property and equipment



(104)




(27)



Provision for doubtful accounts



-




(279)



Deferred taxes



5,514




1,486



Foreign currency transaction gains and losses



1,383




618



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures



(6,114)




(10,397)



Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures



6,551




10,794



Stock-based compensation



2,252




-



Contributions of treasury stock



14,871




12,250



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and newly consolidated

   joint ventures:










Accounts receivable



(91,734)




(17,135)



Contract assets



(52,346)




(46,984)



Prepaid expenses and current assets



(3,766)




(1,424)



Accounts payable



19,788




(28,182)



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(24,336)




(24,023)



Contract liabilities



11,416




14,884



Income taxes



(6,212)




(3,645)



Other long-term liabilities



(43,099)




(12,265)



Net cash used in operating activities



(118,983)




(60,108)


Cash flows from investing activities:










Capital expenditures



(12,637)




(11,041)



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



485




135



Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-




(287,482)



Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures



(50)




(4,905)



Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures



-




2,234



Net cash used in investing activities



(12,202)




(301,059)


Cash flows from financing activities:










Proceeds from borrowings



131,500




290,000



Repayments of borrowings



(66,500)




(60,000)



Payments for debt costs and credit agreement



-




(286)



Contributions by noncontrolling interests



221




708



Distributions to noncontrolling interests



(360)




(18,986)



Purchase of treasury stock



-




(813)



Taxes paid on vested stock



(1,149)




-



Net cash provided by financing activities



63,712




210,623



Effect of exchange rate changes



(1,179)




(182)



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(68,652)




(150,726)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:










Beginning of year



195,374




281,195



End of period


$

126,722



$

130,469


 

Contract Awards (in thousands):




Three Months Ended




March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019


Federal Solutions


$

615,690



$

808,540


Critical Infrastructure



350,405




412,528


Total Awards


$

966,095



$

1,221,068


 

Backlog (in thousands):




Fiscal Year Ended




March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019


Federal Solutions:









Funded


$

1,659,309



$

1,028,207


Unfunded



3,395,617




4,083,388


Total Federal Solutions



5,054,926




5,111,595


Critical Infrastructure:









Funded



2,707,701




3,442,374


Unfunded



38,553




-


Total Critical Infrastructure



2,746,254




3,442,374


Total Backlog


$

7,801,180



$

8,553,969


 

Book-To-Bill Ratio:




Three Months Ended




March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019


Federal Solutions



1.3




1.9


Critical Infrastructure



0.7




0.9


Overall



1.0




1.4


 

Revenue by Business Line (Unaudited)


Effective January 1, 2020, the Company made changes to its business lines.  The table below presents the prior year information by quarter reclassified from the prior presentation.




Three Months Ended




March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2019



December 31, 2019


Revenue

















Space & Geospatial Solutions


$

45,757



$

65,768



$

49,944



$

53,861


Cyber & Intelligence



72,549




80,489




91,854




104,193


Engineered Systems



145,618




167,276




180,172




175,203


Missile Defense & C5ISR



158,888




164,964




164,205




167,166


Federal Solutions revenues



422,812




478,497




486,175




500,423


Mobility Solutions



373,980




401,842




435,749




436,119


Connected Communities



107,613




109,403




101,353




100,846


Critical Infrastructure revenues



481,593




511,245




537,102




536,965


Total Revenue


$

904,405



$

989,742



$

1,023,277



$

1,037,388


Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions of Williams Electric, Polaris Alpha and  OGSystems, initial public offering transaction-related expenses, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered to non-operational in nature . These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company's business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons's performance during the periods presented and the company's ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended




March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019


Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation


$

12,973



$

9,741


Interest expense, net



3,794




7,815


Income tax provision (benefit)



5,084




1,886


Depreciation and amortization (a)



32,409




30,591


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



1,398




3,645


Equity based compensation (b)



(7,721)




3,850


Transaction-related costs (c)



12,011




9,355


Restructuring (d)



(33)




2,218


Other (e)



581




2,923


Adjusted EBITDA


$

60,496



$

72,024




(a)

Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 is $27.4 million and $24.8 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $5.0 million and $5.8 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. 

(b)

Reflects equity-based compensation costs primarily related to cash-settled awards.

(c)

Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.

(d)

Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives.

(e)

Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

 

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(in thousands)




Three months ended




March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019


Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation


$

31,617



$

40,599


Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests



92




126


Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests


$

31,709



$

40,725











Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation



27,357




27,676


Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests



1,430




3,623


Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests


$

28,787



$

31,299











Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests


$

60,496



$

72,024


 

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation

(in thousands, except per share information)




Three Months Ended




March 31, 2020



March 31, 2019


Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation


$

12,973



$

9,741


Acquisition related intangible asset amortization



22,699




20,906


Equity based compensation (a)



(7,721)




3,850


Transaction-related costs (b)



12,011




9,355


Restructuring (c)



(33)




2,218


Other (d)



581




2,923


Tax effect on adjustments



(7,568)




(488)


Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation



32,942




48,505


Adjusted earnings per share:









Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding



100,670




78,161


Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding



100,899




78,161


Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share


$

0.33



$

0.62


Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share


$

0.33



$

0.62




(a)

Reflects equity-based compensation costs primarily related to cash-settled awards.

(b)

Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.

(c)

Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives

(d)

Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

 

 

