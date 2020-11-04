Strategic Accomplishments - Announced Braxton acquisition that accelerates growth strategy in rapidly expanding space market - Awarded a $307 million contract with a classified customer - Won strategic directed energy contract Q3 2020 Financial Highlights - Net income of $41 million and margin of 4.0%; adjusted EBITDA of $101 million and margin of 10.0% - Cash flow from operating activities of $145 million - Federal Solutions book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x Financial Position and Outlook - Narrows FY20 adjusted EBITDA guidance range; reiterates revenue and cash flow ranges - Closed $400 million convertible note which will fully fund Braxton acquisition - Pro forma net debt leverage ratio of 0.8x at end of Q3 2020 post Braxton acquisition