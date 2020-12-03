Parsons_Quest_Mark_Logo.jpg

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) was awarded a four-year, $37 million contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest (NAVFAC SW) to support rebuilding efforts at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. The contract is a new, competitive win for Parsons.

The company will provide programmatic, technical, risk, and build management services in support of ongoing earthquake recovery efforts, which are part of the NAVFAC's $2.5 billion earthquake recovery program at China Lake.

"Parsons has a long and successful history of partnering with the Department of Defense on large, complex programs," said Chris Alexander, Parsons' executive vice president, and engineered systems market leader. "We look forward to providing NAVFAC with the full range of professional services oversight necessary to rebuild China Lake."

China Lake was struck by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in July 2019, which caused operations to be sustained at a reduced capacity until earthquake recovery efforts such as construction and repairs are completed.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

