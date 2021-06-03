COSTA MESA, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartFinancial, a rapidly growing insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Partha Pramanik has joined its team as Senior Vice President of Insurance. As an accomplished insurance executive, Partha brings extensive experience leading product and marketing initiatives to SmartFinancial's growing technology platform.
SmartFinancial partners with leading insurance carriers to distribute its products and powers thousands of insurance agencies through its online marketplace. "Partha has a wealth of experience growing demand generation and insurance distribution models, and we are very excited to welcome him as a member of our management team" said Lev Barinskiy, founder, and CEO of Smart Financial. "We've known Partha for his excellent reputation in the industry, and we feel fortunate to have him help lead us through our next phase of growth. Partha is a great addition to our growing team."
"I am impressed with Lev's leadership and entrepreneurial spirit," said Partha Pramanik. "I look forward to being a part of SmartFinancial. I'm excited about leveraging and expanding SmartFinancial's technology, marketing and operations expertise and driving profitable growth."
Partha has more than 20 years of insurance experience, leading cross-functional teams and managing products that drive profitable growth. During his 12 years with Answer Financial, he has led marketing and operations initiatives and
launched the Direct Marketing channel to diversify Answer's demand generation and align operational staffing with lead volume. He has also:
-Implemented lifecycle marketing to nurture demand and deepen relationships with customers.
-Started the platform business model to allow B2B partners to utilize Answer's technology and carrier stack to quote and sell policies.
-Spearheaded monetization efforts and improved company-wide economics.
Before he joined Answer Financial, Partha served as a Product Manager for 21st Century Insurance and Kemper. Partha holds a Master of Business Administration from The Red McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Chicago.
ABOUT SMARTFINANCIAL
SmartFinancial is a leading digital insurance marketplace. SmartFinancial uses proprietary customer acquisition technology to connect in-market insurance consumers with a vast network of insurance agents and carrier partners nationwide.
SmartFinancial has simplified the insurance-buying experience with a transparent insurance-technology platform that pairs people with the right insurance carrier.
Founded by a team of insurance and technology experts, SmartFinancial focuses on delivering measurable results and exceptional service. It is one of the fastest growing tech-enabled insurance distribution companies in the U.S.
