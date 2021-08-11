Partner Communications Logo

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator reports today that Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot"), has published a rating report regarding the Company. In its report, Maalot reaffirmed the Company's 'ilA+' credit rating and the Company's "stable" rating outlook. In addition, Maalot reaffirmed the 'ilA+' rating of the Company's series of debentures.

 

 

For further information see S&P Maalot's full Report dated August 11, 2021 on:  

https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1393022 or its informal English translation attached to the immediate report on Form 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-54-781-4951

 

Mr. Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972-54-781-5051

Email: investors@partner.co.il

