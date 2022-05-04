Industry veterans — Gerry Hanley (Chief Academic Officer), Baker Evans (Chief Operating Officer), and Jeffrey Rucker (Vice President, Content Marketing) — enhance agency's capabilities and expertise
GLASTONBURY, Conn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Partner in Publishing (PIP), the full-service agency of choice serving the K-12, higher education, workforce development, and corporate training markets, today announced three key executives appointments: Gerry Hanley, Chief Academic Officer; Baker Evans, Chief Operating Officer; and Jeffrey Rucker, Vice President, Content Marketing.
For nearly two decades, Partner in Publishing (PIP) (http://www.partnerinpublishing.com) has connected education providers with unparalleled market expertise, customer insights, and the talent they need to scale their products and services in the United States and Canada. By leveraging PIP's capabilities and network of educators, providers can reach potential customers with greater speed, navigate the market's complex decision making processes, and stay in-step with educators' changing priorities.
"Success in the education community requires depth of experience, access to talent, use of modern marketing tools and most of all credibility," said Lisa March, Partner in Publishing's Founder & President. "Expanding our leadership team with Gerry, Baker and Jeff, means we are even better positioned to meet the demands of our clients as they scale their solutions and adapt to their customer needs."
Each of the three executives will oversee a critical function within Partner in Publishing:
- Gerry Hanley, Chief Academic Officer (LinkedIn) — Hanley will spearhead PIP's forthcoming Innovation Marketplace, which offers a network with over 1,000 educators who will collaborate with education companies to provide positive learning outcomes which maximize student potential and promote workforce readiness. Hanley will continue to serve as executive director of MERLOT and SkillsCommons, open online libraries and service organizations that provide access to curated learning materials and content creation tools for higher education and workforce development.
- Baker Evans, Chief Operating Officer (LinkedIn): As COO, Evans leads PIP's effort to improve systems, processes, controls and procedures that ensure excellent client experiences and improve the overall efficiency of the organization. Evans most recently served as Cengage's Executive Director of K-12 Strategy & Operations.
- Jeffrey Rucker, Vice President, Content Marketing (LinkedIn): Formerly Director of Global Brand & Content Marketing at Wiley, Rucker will lead PIP's agency marketing, content strategies and communications initiatives.
"With these additions to our leadership team focused on collaboration, operations and content, we are excited to enable individuals, institutions, communities and corporations to make knowledge available worldwide across multiple channels," said Kevin O'Sullivan, PIP Managing Partner.
PIP stands out among agencies and consultants for its decades of industry expertise, its robust network of educators and providers, and its ability to support both strategy and execution. PIP currently partners with industry players such as Macmillan, VitalSource, XanEdu and EdisonLearning as well as 25 other EdTech service providers ranging from Pre-K to Workforce Development. As such, Partner in Publishing's services are relevant to any company that provides educational content and learning solutions.
Jenny Powers, Chief Marketing Officer, VitalSource reflects on her partnership with PIP: "The combination of industry expertise and network of educators who are passionate about innovation enable PIP clients to bring products to market and achieve success."
