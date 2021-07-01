NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Partnership with Children (PWC), the 110-year-old nonprofit whose pioneering social work and community school programs support the mental health and wellness of children in schools across New York City, has named Jessica Rawlins the new Chief Development Officer. Rawlins brings to PWC more than a decade of senior-level strategy for directing public and private philanthropic resources towards eliminating inequities caused by systemic oppression.
"Partnership with Children is proud to welcome Jessica Rawlins as a vital partner in our mission to ensure the wellbeing of New York's school children – especially those who have suffered most from the trauma and turbulence of the past year and a half. We are thrilled to have her join us at this crucial time, as we work towards the safe and full reopening of schools and support children and families through the transition," said Margaret Crotty, PWC CEO and Executive Director.
Rawlins has a deep understanding of the complexities of economic and social inequities having served as Director of Institutional Giving at Harlem Children's Zone, the iconic pioneer in breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty in Central Harlem. There she was an accomplished leader in research, cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship for the organization's multi-million dollar institutional funding portfolio.
In her most recent role, she addressed the specific needs of family childcare educators as Senior Development Director for All Our Kin, Inc. This included raising significant COVID-19 Emergency Relief Funding for the organization to continue its work during the pandemic.
"I am honored to join Partnership with Children's transformative work in lifting children's voices, supporting their families, and aiding schools along their own antiracism journeys. This is an historic opportunity to rebuild our communities equitably," Rawlins said.
PWC is the largest service provider in New York City's community school initiative, and one of the city's major providers of school-based mental health services, supporting over 30,000 students in schools in all five boroughs. As an example of its expertise and values, New York City schools asked PWC to provide anti-bias trainings, healing spaces and trauma-informed services following the widespread protests against systemic racism in 2020.
Rawlins' background dovetails with PWC's engagement of students through a wide range of artistic activities stemming from its acquisition of the Center for Arts Education (CAE) last year. She has served as Assistant Director for Highbridge Voices, an organization that uses music and academics to inspire excellence in the lives of children of the South Bronx, working in collaboration with their families and the community.
Currently, she is a member of the Board of Directors for Fiver Children's Foundation, empowering children from under-resourced communities throughout New York City and Central New York through its award-winning summer camp and out-of-school time programs.
Rawlins holds a Master's Degree in Fundraising Management from Columbia University, and a Bachelor's Degree from Dartmouth College.
"Jessica is a proven leader – collaborative, strategic and knowledgeable in the challenges and joys of uplifting children and communities. We look forward to her ideas and energy as we continue to fight against inequities for our city's children," Crotty said.
Partnership with Children (PWC) For over 100 years, Partnership with Children (PWC) has supported New York City children. With school-based programs rooted in a trauma-informed approach, a steadfast commitment to antiracism, and expertise in children's social-emotional wellbeing, PWC supports over 30,000 students in all five boroughs.
PWC is now the largest service provider in New York City's community school initiative, and one of the city's major providers of school-based mental health services. Its full-time, credentialed social workers provide social-emotional learning programs, trauma-informed counseling, and mental health services —so students can learn and thrive. In 19 community schools, PWC's specialized teams integrate academics, health, social services, youth development, and community engagement.
In 2020, PWC acquired the Center for Arts Education (CAE) in order to increase its portfolio of services to enhance social-emotional learning and racial justice initiatives in New York City schools. PWC has nimbly provided critical services to school communities since the pandemic hit, and has been especially prepared to answer the call to support schools on their antiracism journeys.
