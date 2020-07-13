FRISCO, Texas, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collin County-based law firm Plunk Smith, PLLC, has added accomplished intellectual property lawyer Darin Deaver as the firm further grows its offices in Frisco, Texas.
Mr. Deaver joins Plunk Smith with nearly 20 years of experience in the procurement, development, and management of patents, trademarks, and other intellectual property. He regularly represents clients before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and other jurisdictions around the world.
The addition of Mr. Deaver represents Plunk Smith's continued commitment to providing a full suite of services for the firm's current and future clients. Plunk Smith also recently brought in fellow intellectual property law veteran Stephanie Barnes and Board Certified Estate Planning and Probate Law attorney Jason McCuiston.
Mr. Deaver has represented clients from a diverse array of industries in cases involving cutting-edge technologies used in:
- Medical Devices
- Consumer Products
- Software
- Energy Systems
- Aerospace Systems
Mr. Deaver previously worked in the aerospace industry as a senior guidance and navigation engineer on a missile-intercept system. He additionally served as a structural dynamics engineer on both the Mir Space Station and International Space Station programs.
He earned his law degree from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law while serving as a member of the Computer Law Review & Technology Journal. Mr. Deaver graduated, cum laude, from the University of Texas with a degree in aerospace engineering.
With over 100 years of combined experience, the attorneys at Plunk Smith provide first-class, responsive service for clients throughout Texas and across the country. Plunk Smith offers proven capabilities in business litigation, commercial transactions, and estate planning and probate matters.
The firm's transactional division represents individuals, small businesses, and private equity firms in entity formation, services agreements, real estate sales and purchases, intellectual property matters, and mergers and acquisitions.
Plunk Smith's estate planning division develops and implements comprehensive, personalized estate planning and asset protection strategies designed to preserve wealth, minimize taxes, and accomplish clients' objectives.
The firm's commercial litigation division represents businesses and individuals in a wide variety of civil litigation matters in state and federal courts throughout Texas.
For more information, please contact Adam Plunk or Court Smith at (972) 370-3333 or visit www.plunksmith.com.