TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today PathFactory and 6sense announced they are strengthening their integration to incorporate PathFactory's content intelligence into 6sense's intent data to give B2B marketers access to smarter predictive models.
This new bi-directional, closed-loop integration passes first-party content signals from PathFactory into 6sense, enhancing 6sense's AI-powered model to provide deep buyer insights, enable advanced segmentation, and create more personalized customer experiences at scale via PathFactory's content recommendations.
"Content intelligence is critical to generating the most accurate intent data and predictive models, and we're thrilled to work with 6sense to deliver this invaluable data to our mutual customers," said Dev Ganesan, President and CEO of PathFactory. "The key to understanding the buyer's journey and delivering relevant, personalized content recommendations is knowing not just which content buyers are engaging with, but what that content is about and how it's related to other content along that journey."
This new integration is available only to customers with active PathFactory and 6sense subscriptions, and builds on an existing integration announced in early 2020 that identifies anonymous visitors by account (available to all PathFactory customers) and delivers personalized content recommendations based on 6sense segment data and account-level predictive scores (available to PathFactory and 6sense customers only).
"This exciting new dimension of the integration between PathFactory and 6sense ensures that our mutual customers have access to comprehensive data that enables powerful use cases like segmentation, orchestration, and predictive-based 6QA as part of their account-based strategies," said Elliot Smith, Head of Partnerships at 6sense. "Together with technology partners like PathFactory, we are pushing the limits of what is possible with AI and machine learning in B2B marketing today so our customers can achieve predictable revenue growth."
PathFactory and 6sense customers can reach out to their PathFactory CSM for more information about how to implement this new integration.
About PathFactory
Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory's Intelligent Content Platform to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across the buyer's journey. PathFactory was named the inaugural Visionary CX ISV Partner of the Year award winner at the 2020 Oracle Markie Awards, recognized by Deloitte as one of North America's Technology Fast 500, and ranked #13 on the 2020 Growth List of Canada's fastest-growing companies. It was also named a Summer 2021 Content Experience Leader by G2, a 2019-2021 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, and a 2019 Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner. Visit PathFactory.com to learn more.
About 6sense
The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often. Visit 6sense.com for more information.
