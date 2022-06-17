Mr. Salvi has been an active member of ITLA since 2007 and has served on the Board of Managers and the Executive Committee.
CHICAGO, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patrick A. Salvi II, Managing Partner of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. in Chicago, Illinois, will be installed as the 69th President of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA) on Friday, June 17, 2022, at its annual convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago, Illinois.
Mr. Salvi, 39, received his law degree Cum Laude from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2007, and his bachelor's degree with Distinction from the University of Colorado in 2004. Mr. Salvi was admitted to the Illinois bar in 2007. In 2008, he was admitted to the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Seventh Circuit. He joined Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. as an attorney in 2007 and was named managing partner of the Chicago office in 2017.
Mr. Salvi concentrates his legal practice on cases involving personal injury, medical malpractice, and mass torts. He has successfully tried cases throughout the state and has received numerous record-breaking jury verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients.
Mr. Salvi has been an active member of ITLA since 2007 and has served on the Board of Managers and the Executive Committee. He was selected as the Third Vice-President in 2019. He is also a co-chair of the publications committee for the Trial Journal and a co-author of the Medical Malpractice Trial Notebook chapter on Informed Consent. Mr. Salvi is also an active member of the American Association of Justice (AAJ), where he formerly sat on the Board of Governors and currently sits on the AAJ PAC Board of Trustees.
In addition, Mr. Salvi holds memberships in the Lake County Bar Association, the Chicago Bar Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association where he is a member of the Tort Law Committee.
Outside the courtroom, Mr. Salvi is involved in many charitable organizations, including serving as a board member of Legal Aid Chicago, an organization that provides free legal services to people living in poverty.
In recognition of his outstanding legal work, Mr. Salvi was named Best Lawyers' 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" for medical malpractice in Chicago. He has also been honored as a Super Lawyer since 2014 and as one of the Top 100 Illinois Super Lawyers in 2016, 2021, and 2022. Every year since 2017, he has been listed in Lawdragon's 500 Leading Lawyers in America, an elite guide in the legal profession.
Mr. Salvi is looking forward to becoming the president of ITLA, following in the footsteps of many outstanding trial lawyers who have come before him, including his father Patrick A. Salvi Sr., the founder of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, and with whom Salvi has practiced for the last 15 years.
"It is my honor to lead an association that works toward the common good of making society safer and for ensuring that all people have access to the civil justice system. Affording those who are injured due to the fault of another an opportunity to be compensated for their injuries is essential to fundamental fairness and accountability in our daily lives," Patrick A. Salvi II said. "During my term, I want to ensure that the public and our legislators have a deep understanding of how the laws affect our clients so that the law can continue to reflect the values of our State."
Salvi resides in Winnetka with his wife, Julianna, and three children, Patrick, Victoria and Jack. In his free time, Salvi enjoys being with his family, attending his children's events, and cheering for their favorite sports teams: the White Sox, Bulls, Bears, Blackhawks, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
