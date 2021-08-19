NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR CENTRAL LEHIGH, CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON, AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES... At 1145 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Several road closures have been reported in Lehigh County. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Bath, Belfast, East Bangor, and Steuben. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 49 and 58. Northeast Extension between mile markers 52 and 63. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED