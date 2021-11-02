MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Broadband has named tech entrepreneur Greg Ford as the new COO in charge of the tactical side of leading the wireless internet franchise forward in its plans to expand across underserved parts of the U.S.
Ford comes to patriot after a two-decade career with technology companies. In the early days of wireless technology and cellular deployment, Ford oversaw the building of networks in rural communities throughout the Western U.S.
"Patriot is such an exciting company because we are bringing internet services to rural America, and Greg's a huge hire for us," said Matt Friedman, CEO of parent company Franchise Founders. "We really were looking for someone that not only had business acumen, but more importantly, the experience in this particular category. We found all that and more with Greg Ford."
Patriot Broadband provides high-speed wireless internet in rural areas of the U.S. and Canada where people are historically underserved. Patriot utilizes a hybrid of fixed wireless and hard-wired solutions to bring better speeds, better prices and more flexible contract terms to single-family homes, multi-dwelling units, HOAs, mobile home communities, schools, businesses and more.
"Franchising wireless internet service has never been done, so I appreciate that challenge and I'm eager to lead this pioneering effort. The more I talked with the team, the more I believed in the business model," Ford said.
Franchisees are attracted to Patriot Broadband because of the combination of a recession-resistant service in a largely untapped market. The opportunity offers low overhead and a flexible lifestyle, as well as training and support throughout the life of the franchise agreement.
Ford said he was drawn to the COO position in part because of Patriot Broadband's unique offering in rural markets and in part because he sees it as a higher calling.
"It's a noble pursuit," Ford said. "It's estimated that 30% to 40% of rural America doesn't have access to broadband quality internet, and that holds people back in a lot of ways. Patriot Broadband's franchisees can make significant improvement to their communities by providing our services."
He sees Patriot Broadband's value-proposition as two-fold: "It's providing that valuable service to those communities, and it's a great investment opportunity for franchisees because it is such an underserved market."
To learn more about Patriot Broadband, visit patriotbroadband.com. To find more information regarding the franchise opportunity, please visit franchise.patriotbroadband.com.
About Patriot Broadband
Patriot Broadband is a franchise that is dedicating to building networks for affordable, quality, high-speed wireless internet across the rural, underserved communities of the U.S. and Canada. It partners with franchisees to identify favorable markets, design a network unique to a franchisee's community and maintain that service to subscribers. Patriot Broadband is a proud member of the Franchise Founders network of brands. To discover more about Patriot Broadband's franchise opportunity, please visit franchise.patriotbroadband.com.
About Franchise Founders
Franchise Founders is a group of seasoned, motivated entrepreneurs who use their experience to help grow successful businesses through franchising. A few of the of brands that Franchise Founders has made an equity investment into include:
- Bobby Chez, a gourmet to go restaurant concept that specializes in crab cakes, seafood and house made sides
- Patriot Broadband, a wireless internet services provider for rural America
- Rizzieri Salon, an upscale hair/color and skin/beauty company
- Sparklean, an all-natural, biodegradable jewelry and glass cleaning solutions franchise
- Xtension Envy, an innovative hair extension membership model
- Inspire Weight Loss, a client-centric, health and wellness coaching program
The Franchise Founders team has expertise in a variety of industries, including technology, retail, health & beauty and foodservice. They seek to partner with business owners who are experts in their industry, have a proven business model and a commitment to excellence. For more information about Franchise Founders and how they grow franchise concepts from the ground up, explore their website at franchisefoundersgroup.com.
