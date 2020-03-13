JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Rail and Ports today announced the appointment of Paul D. Tonsager as chief commercial officer.
Tonsager will oversee all commercial efforts related to the transportation, services, and ports business units across Patriot Company's growing business platform. More specifically, his scope of responsibilities will cover the growth of industrial development projects, as well as M&A activities and further leverage strategic organizational capabilities by aligning and refocusing the commercial group.
"Paul brings a wealth of knowledge to the organization for both the rail and port side. His depth of experience in this industry will help us build upon our momentum as an industry leader, execute our current ventures, and plan for new commercial opportunities in the future," said John Fenton, Patriot's chief executive officer. "We are excited to have an executive of his caliber join our team."
Tonsager comes to Patriot from CN Rail, where he most recently was responsible for US Business Development and Shortline engagement. Prior to that he ran CN Worldwide North America, Marketing and Sales for CN's 31 warehouse and distribution facilities, Aquatrain, and CN's Machinery and Dimensional business. Tonsager has broad international experience, moving to Shanghai to launch and develop CN's presence in Asia. He previously worked for Maersk and Crowley Maritime.
Tonsager received a BA in Marketing from Miami University of Ohio and an MBA from University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
About Patriot Rail and Ports
Patriot Rail & Ports is a leading operator of short line and regional freight railroads, rail services, and integrated port logistics companies throughout the United States. Patriot Rail operates 12 regional and freight short line railroads, a scenic rail excursion train, and three rail-related services companies with over 600 total rail miles across the United States.
Service capabilities include railcar storage, railcar repair and maintenance, tank car cleaning and environmental services, contract switching, transloading, engineering services, excursion railroads, real estate, and track access.
Patriot Ports, through its principal subsidiaries (Portus and Seaonus), runs an integrated port logistics business handling ambient and refrigerated cargo located in the Southeastern region of the United States. The Seaonus (Non-Union) companies operate three breakbulk, bulk, and RoRo/LoLo terminals in addition to one off-port cold storage facility while the Portus (Union) companies operate three breakbulk and RoRo/LoLo terminals.