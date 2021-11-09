FORTH WORTH, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patterson Law Group has been fighting for justice for accident victims in the Fort Worth area for decades. Our attorneys have become known for delivering results for our clients while also dedicating themselves to the community. Today, we're proud to announce a new addition to our team, Ty Stimpson.
Prior to joining Patterson Law Group, Ty was an Assistant District Attorney with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office and Dallas County District Attorney's Office. Ty served in the White Collar Public Integrity Division, Elder Financial Fraud Division, and the Intimate Partner Violence Division. Ty has handled an array of cases, including capital murder, sexual assault, misapplication of fiduciary property, construction fraud, and identity theft, among other things. While with Tarrant County, Ty became a leading legal expert in mental health laws, where he worked to reform how mental health cases are handled in the Tarrant County criminal justice system. Ty played an integral part in the creation of Tarrant County's first ever Mental Health Jail Diversion Center that is scheduled to open in December 2021.
PLG prides itself on helping people, and Ty Stimpson has lived his life following the same motto. "Work hard and be nice to people. That's our mantra at Patterson Law Group, and Ty Stimpson is a wonderful embodiment of those two principles. He has basically lived in the courtroom for the last 10 years and done a remarkable job serving our community while at the DA's office. His career has been inspiring and fun to watch, and we're incredibly honored that he is joining our team," said Travis Patterson, the Managing Partner of Patterson Law Group.
Working as a chief prosecutor in two of the largest counties in the United States, Ty has gained a wealth of knowledge and experience in trial advocacy which further strengthens PLG's ability to provide the highest quality services to its clients.
"Patterson Law Group's reputation precedes itself in providing its clients award-winning, result-oriented service while also serving the community. When an opportunity to join this first-class firm presented itself, I could not pass it up. I have known Travis Patterson for nearly 20 years, and Patterson Law Group has embraced my family and me, which has made my transition that much easier. I'm truly blessed to join such a remarkable team," said Ty Stimpson.
Ty is an active member in the Tarrant County Bar Association, L. Clifford Davis Legal Association, Rotary Club of Downtown Fort Worth, former Chair of the Criminal Justice Committee of the City of Fort Worth Race and Culture Task Force, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Ty currently serves as the Board Chair for LVT Rise, a project dedicated to supporting Fort Worth's Las Vegas Trail community.
In addition, Ty is also heavily involved in his community as a board member of the Tarrant Area Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County, the Arts Council of Fort Worth, Project 4031, the advisory board for the Young Men's Leadership Academy of Fort Worth and is a graduate of the 2019 Leadership Fort Worth Class. Ty has been named a "Top Attorney" by Fort Worth magazine every year since 2017. Ty is a lifelong advocate for justice and isn't afraid to be a voice for those in need. Ty is married to his beautiful wife Jordan, who is also an attorney in Fort Worth. The Stimpsons have two children and a Goldendoodle.
Patterson Law Group is very excited to welcome Ty Stimpson to our firm.
Patterson Law Group has been representing Texans for their personal injury claims since 1995. To read more about Patterson Law Group and the legal services they provide, visit https://pattersonpersonalinjury.com/.
