WICHITA, Kan., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patterson Legal Group has recently opened the doors to a new Wichita law office. Located just east of Eisenhower Airport Parkway at 6800 W. Kellogg Drive, the office will be one of three the law firm operates in the city once the firm's South Wichita office opens later in the summer. Notably, once all three offices are open for business, Patterson Legal Group will be the leading law firm in office locations in Wichita.

"When one finds themselves injured from an accident, it is imperative to have quick and easy access to legal counsel. That is why we are delighted to announce that our third Wichita office is now officially open and ready to serve," commented co-owner, Tyler Patterson.

Please feel free to contact the law firm directly with any questions regarding any of its three Wichita personal injury law offices by calling (888) 687-2400, or by submitting a direct message via the law firm's Facebook page.

More About Patterson Legal Group, L.C.

Patterson Legal Group is a personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Kansas and Missouri. Founded on the principle of helping injury victims pursue their legal rights, they are not afraid to take on large insurance companies or to hold negligent persons accountable for injuring a client. Their lawyers are champions of consumer rights with a strong track record for helping people suffering from personal injury or disability. Learn more about the specific legal services and community outreach activities of Patterson Legal Group at pattersonlegalgroup.com. You can also connect and socialize with their legal team through the law firm's Facebook page (/PattersonLegalGroup/).

Media Contact

Ella Reusser, Patterson Legal Group, (888) 687-2400, Ella@pattersonlegalgroup.com

 

