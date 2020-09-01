HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today announced that it will make a presentation on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.  Presenting for the Company at the conference will be Andy Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer.

The presentation will be webcast live beginning at approximately 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time.  To access the webcast, go to investor.patenergy.com prior to the scheduled start time. 

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.  For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.     

 

