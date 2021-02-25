SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paubox CEO Hoala Greevy has joined the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA) Board. NCSA is a nonprofit, public-private partnership focused on helping citizens stay safe and secure online. Board member companies include American Express, Raytheon, Microsoft, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo.
"We're looking forward to providing value to NCSA via our unique insight into the U.S. Healthcare sector," said Hoala Greevy, Paubox Founder CEO. "We will continue to provide market leadership in the HIPAA compliant email space, as more Americans than ever depend on their healthcare providers to provide secure and frictionless communication."
Founded in 2001, NCSA continuously promotes cybersecurity awareness through broad-reaching education efforts. The organization is dedicated to creating a strong cybersecurity culture by educating users about online safety, security, and privacy at home, work, and school.
"NCSA is thrilled to welcome Paubox and Hoala to our roster of passionate, security-conscious board members," said Kelvin Coleman, Executive Director, National Cyber Security Alliance. "Paubox's commitment to delivering HIPAA compliant email, as well as educating healthcare professionals on how to leverage their Email API to fight COVID-19 makes them a natural fit with NCSA's mission and ongoing campaigns."
As a board member, Paubox will work with the NCSA to continue creating and implementing education efforts to spotlight cybersecurity best practices in the workplace and at home.
To learn more about the evolving threat landscape and how organizations can take a proactive approach to secure HIPAA compliant email
About Paubox
Paubox provides secure email for modern healthcare. Right out of the box. Paubox leads three categories of the G2 Winter 2021 report: Best Email Encryption Software, Best HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software, and Best Secure Email Gateway Software. Coupled with its HITRUST CSF certification, customers can trust Paubox to provide them with seamless, secure, and compliant email solutions.
