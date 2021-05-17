IRVING, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homeowners of America Insurance Company (HOAIC), a property and casualty insurance provider, is pleased to announce that Paul Domek has joined the company as a Territory Sales Manager in Illinois.
Domek brings over 20 years of insurance industry experience to HOAIC and has spent his most recent time with Founders Insurance. In addition to his insurance background, Domek has a solid working knowledge of Illinois and the Midwest and is charged with helping to expand HOAIC's strategic growth in the region.
HOAIC Vice President, Director of Sales and Marketing, Michael Cox, said "We are pleased to be adding a new insurance professional to the Homeowners of America team in the state of Illinois. We feel that Paul's insurance background and overall experience will help position us well with our current and future agent partners and will assist us as we focus on building business in our newest state."
Illinois was the seventh state where the Texas-based company began actively writing policies in September of 2020.
Domek will be based in the Chicagoland area, managing the development of new independent agency relationships throughout the state.
About Homeowners of America Insurance Company
Homeowners of America Insurance Company (HOAIC), a Porch Group company, is based in Irving, Texas. The company provides property and casualty insurance in Texas, Arizona, Illinois, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia and insures over 230,000 homes. HOAIC has been assigned a Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional by Demotech, Inc. For more information, visit https://hoaic.com.
