RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big Hugs Holdings Inc., ("Big Hugs"), which owns the cannabis cultivator, supplier and manufacturer company Cannafornia, won their request by the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Canada to remove CEO Paul King from his role as Director and Officer of the Board of Big Hugs. King will be replaced by Kevin Ma and Mohammed Shaygan, who will serve as the interim Directors of Big Hugs. The request to remove King from his role on the Board comes after multiple lawsuits and investigations have been filed against the executive and his businesses. Based on the lawsuit, Big Hugs appears to be at risk of losing its Cannabis license(s), without which the viability of the enterprise is placed into question. This latest case against Paul King was filed by the Whitelaw Twining Law Corporation in the Supreme Court of British Columbia Vancouver Registry and is styled 1179431 BC LTD. Vs. Paul King and Big Hugs Holdings Inc.
