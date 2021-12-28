MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paul comes to the US Chapter Board of Directors with over 30 years in the financial services industry. He has been a past Board Member of a college in Massachusetts and feels the IARFC would benefit to have curriculum offered through a higher educational institution. He presents to many advisors across the Northeast and intends to include verbiage in his presentations to increase the exposure of the IARFC®.
On his election, Wharf comments: "I am honored to serve an Association that upholds high standards of ethical conduct of its members. As a newly elected US Chapter Board Director, I look forward to supporting the Mission of the IARFC and hope to provide, through my nationwide relationships, higher exposure to the Association and the designations and accredited credential it represents."
Wharf and the entire US Chapter Board embrace 2022 as focusing on setting up the US Region Directors to work membership enrollment. This is priority #1 as these individuals will be out in the field connecting to consultant prospects. At their Annual in-person meeting in April, the Board will convene to discuss a full agenda of priorities and judge the IARFC National Financial Plan Competition Finals.
"My goal for this year is to have a Board engaged in promoting membership," explains IARFC US Chapter President, Rick Stanzione, RFC®. "With Paul and our other elected Directors, I feel the IARFC will achieve this goal beyond measure. I look forward to working together as we expand the Association's visibility and support our ethics-focused Mission".
For more information on the IARFC visit http://www.iarfc.org. Questions on membership and inquiries on serving the Association through volunteer roles can be directed to Susan Cappa, IARFC Public Relations at susan@iarfc.org
