RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth year, Helen Woodward Animal Center celebrates the spectacular feats of superhero adopters with its Pop Culture themed Dog Cosplay event entitled PAWmicon, kicking off TOMORROW, July 7th. With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a halt on public events, PAWmicon is gearing up to go virtual, making San Diego's super-pet sensation available to guests across the globe. Comic-Con-enthusiasts and animal-lovers are invited to partake in "Cosplay for a Cause" by logging onto PAWmicon – On-Line, in collaboration with the Comic-Con Museum, presented by Blue Buffalo and supported by Petco, Tuesday, July 7th through Wednesday, July 8th.
Helen Woodward Animal Center initiated PAWmicon in 2012 based on an observed parallel between orphan pets and Comic-Con attendees. While comic book enthusiasts wait all year for Comic-Con International, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite action-adventure stars, orphan dogs and cats at Helen Woodward Animal Center will wait a lifetime to meet their superheroes – individuals with one sole mission…to rescue an orphaned pet.
Last year's event surpassed all expectations, set in its new location at the Comic-Con Museum and providing 100% of its proceeds to the Helen Woodward Animal Center's pets and programs.
This year PAWmicon goes virtual with a schedule of on-line family-friendly events celebrating our canine and feline sidekicks. Purchase of a registration ticket includes access to eight unique on-line panel discussions and interviews; access to the on-line PAWmicon artists' alley and vendor village; on-line book readings for kids with Center critters; on-line networking opportunities with other pet and comic/PUP-culture loving attendees; access to augmented and web virtual reality experiences created by technology sponsor, Omniscape; access to the on-line PAWmicon pop-up shop; and the ability to register for on-line trivia rounds for an additional $10.
Tickets to Helen Woodward Animal Center's 9th annual PAWmicon includes access to an impressive lineup of special speakers with more than 25 unique contributors in the realms of comics, TV, social media and literature, leading interactive pet focused panel discussions during the virtual event.
Specialty panels include:
Pets on Set – moderated by Hallmark Channel's Pet Expert Larissa Wohl with special guests Joe Camp, the creator behind the canine superstar Benji, animal trainer for TV and films, Bill Berloni, American Rescue Dog Show Executive Producer Michael Levitt and Kitten Bowl Executive Producer Kathy Sutula;
Authors and Animals – moderated by Betsy Bird of the School Library Journal and featuring Barbara O'Connor author of award-winning novels for children including New York Times Best Seller Wish, Nick Bruel author and illustrator of the phenomenally successful Bad Kitty series, Ursula Murray Husted Author & Illustrator of A Cat Story, and Greg Neri, a Coretta Scott King honor winner, and author of Ghetto Cowboy.
Animals in Comics – moderated by Bill Morrison, former Editor of Mad Magazine, and featuring the beloved creator and author of the Luann comic strip Greg and Karen Evans, Patrick McDonnell, the creator of the animal friendly comic strip, MUTTS, and Bizarro cartoonist Wayno;
Pets on Social Media – featuring Tuna of the Instagram account, @TunaMeltsMyHeart, and his forever mom Courtney Dasher, @SunglassCat and forever mom Karen McGill, @Nala_Cat and her guardian Pookie, and @LittleBoogieShoes with forever mom Alicia Bailey;
Animals in Comics, Graphic Novels and Games – featuring Chris Ryall of San Diego-based Comic Book Publisher IDW, Keith Armen, CEO and President of PCB productions, and Robert Rice of Omniscape;
And many more…
Of course PAWmicon registration also includes that all-important entry into the on-line PAWSplay Photo Contest, separated into four fun categories including Superheroes, Super Villains, Pop Culture Pups, and Dynamic Duos – for those who want to dress up alongside their fuzzy family member or have multiple dogs in costume. The top winning contestants will receive incredible prizes. Then be sure to enter your purr-fect photo into the 2021 Superhero Sidekicks Calendar Contest and see if you can soar to the top fundraiser to get your own calendar page.
At its core, this unique event has one life-saving mission: To inspire individuals to perform a superhero action of their own and adopt an orphan pet. Upon adoption, these furry sidekicks will quickly reveal their own superhero abilities to save us right back.
Tickets to PAWmicon can be purchased for $25 per person. Limited-edition PAWmicon t-shirts are also available online. Get info and tickets here: www.animalcenter.org/pawmicon. Proceeds support Helen Woodward Animal Center pets and programs.
About Helen Woodward Animal Center
Helen Woodward Animal Center is a private, non-profit organization where "people help animals and animals help people." Founded in 1972 in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., the Center provides services for more than 90,000 people and more than 10,000 animals annually through adoptions, educational and therapeutic programs both onsite and throughout the community. Helen Woodward Animal Center is also the creator of the International Home 4 the Holidays pet adoption drive, the International Remember Me Thursday® campaign and The Business of Saving Lives Workshops, teaching the business of saving lives to animal welfare leaders from around the world. For more information, go to: www.animalcenter.org.